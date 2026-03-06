How Israel used 'Blue Sparrow' missile from space to eliminate Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei | Explained

Tel Aviv (Israel):

The assassination of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was reportedly the result of a carefully planned intelligence operation that unfolded over several years. According to media reports, the mission combined deep surveillance, advanced missile technology and detailed monitoring of the Iranian leader's movements before delivering a lethal strike in the heart of Tehran.

In the early hours of February 28, Khamenei arrived at a leadership compound on Pasteur Street for a high-level meeting. The 86-year-old leader had spent much of the previous weeks in underground shelters amid fears of an Israeli attack. However, within hours of surfacing to attend the meeting, a missile strike hit the compound which killed him along with several senior officials. The strike was reportedly carried out using the "Blue Sparrow" missile -- a highly sophisticated weapon launched from an Israeli fighter aircraft.

The weapon behind the strike: Blue Sparrow missile

The Blue Sparrow missile, developed by Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, is part of a family of advanced air launched ballistic missiles used primarily to simulate threats for Israel's missile defence systems. The missile was reportedly fired from an F-15 Eagle fighter jet operated by Israel. After launch, the missile climbed rapidly toward the edge of the atmosphere before plunging back toward its target in a steep trajectory.

The Blue Sparrow belongs to a broader missile family that includes three variants. These are the Black Sparrow, Blue Sparrow and Silver Sparrow, each designed to imitate different classes of ballistic weapons during testing and combat simulations. The missile is around 6.5 metres long and weighs approximately 1,900 kg. It has an operational range close to 2,000 kilometres, allowing it to strike distant targets with precision.

How the Black Sparrow missile works

The Blue Sparrow follows a high ballistic trajectory which makes interception extremely difficult. Once launched from a fighter jet at a stand-off distance, the missile's rocket motor propels it toward the upper atmosphere. After reaching a high altitude, it reenters the atmosphere at tremendous speed. During the final stage of flight, its onboard guidance systems adjust the trajectory to accurately hit high-value targets.

This capability allows the weapon to strike command centres, air defence installations and heavily fortified compounds without exposing pilots to enemy air defence systems. Its speed, altitude and manoeuvrability significantly reduce the reaction time for defensive systems trying to intercept it.

Years of intelligence tracking

The strike was reportedly supported by years of intelligence gathering by Israel's signals intelligence unit, Unit 8200. According to reports, the unit closely monitored the security network surrounding Khamenei for more than two decades. Intelligence officials tracked the schedules of bodyguards, intercepted communications and accessed surveillance systems near the leader’s compound.

Traffic cameras around Pasteur Street were also reportedly used to monitor movement patterns in the area. This long-term intelligence effort helped identify vulnerabilities in the security perimeter and communication infrastructure around the compound. The final strike came after these vulnerabilities were mapped and exploited, allowing Israeli forces to target the meeting location with precision.

A defining moment in the regional conflict

The killing of Khamenei marks one of the most consequential targeted assassinations in modern Middle Eastern history. The operation has significantly escalated tensions in the region and raised questions about the future leadership of Iran. Analysts believe the strike demonstrates the growing role of advanced missile technology and long-term intelligence operations in modern warfare.

ALSO READ: Iran confirms Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes