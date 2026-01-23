Russia, Ukraine and US hold first trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi | 10 Points The talks are being held a day after Donald Trump met Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Davos, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. Trump has constantly called for an end to the war that has claimed thousands of lives.

Abu Dhabi:

The trilateral talks between the United States (US), Russia and Ukraine began in Abu Dhabi on Friday, aiming to end the nearly four-year war between Moscow and Kyiv. The talks, which will be held for two days, are the first of its kinds and is also the first meeting between Ukraine and Russia over the plane proposed by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Europe.

"The talks commenced today in Abu Dhabi and are scheduled to continue over two days, as part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and identify political solutions to the crisis," the foreign ministry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said in a statement.

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 10 points: