'DMK's countdown has begun, Tamil Nadu ready for change': PM Modi's mega poll push in Madhuranthakam PM Modi said the large turnout at the rally had sent a strong message across the country, asserting that Tamil Nadu was ready for change and wanted to free itself from what he described as the DMK’s misgovernance.

Chennai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday kickstarted the NDA’s poll campaign in Tamil Nadu by addressing a public meeting at Madhuranthakam. PM Modi started his address by paying tributes to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, recalling that several people from Tamil Nadu had fought alongside him in the struggle for India’s independence.

PM Modi said the large turnout at the rally had sent a strong message across the country, asserting that Tamil Nadu was ready for change and wanted to free itself from what he described as the DMK’s misgovernance. He claimed that all NDA allies had come together with a firm resolve to rid the state of corruption.

The Prime Minister further said that the countdown for DMK had begun, expressing confidence that the NDA would bring a new chapter of development to Tamil Nadu.

"Tamil Nadu now seeks liberation from the DMK's misgovernance. Tamil Nadu now wants a BJP-NDA government... We must free Tamil Nadu from the DMK government. We must make Tamil Nadu a developed, secure, and corruption-free state. I can clearly see that the countdown to the DMK government's exit has already begun," he said.

PM Modi said the Stalin-led party failed to deliver on promises despite forming a majority government twice. He labelled the DMK as the CMC government, which “promotes” Corruption, Mafia and Crime.

"You gave DMK a full majority twice, but they broke the trust of the people of Tamil Nadu. DMK made heaps of promises but delivered zero work. People are now calling the DMK government the CMC government. CMC government means a government that promotes 'Corruption, Mafia, and Crime.' The people of Tamil Nadu have now made up their minds to uproot both DMK and CMC. Here, a BJP-NDA double-engine government is certain to come to power," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre has allocated nearly Rs 3 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu through direct transfers over the past 11 years, calling it a massive increase compared to the Congress era. He alleged that the Congress–DMK alliance was marked by corruption, claiming that funds meant for SC, ST and OBC communities were siphoned off through scams.

"In the past 11 years, the NDA central government has done unprecedented work for the development of Tamil Nadu. Before 2014, when the DMK-Congress coalition government was in Delhi, very little funds were allocated for Tamil Nadu's development. In the past 11 years, the central NDA government has provided nearly Rs 3 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu just through transfers. This is about three times more than what was given by the Congress-DMK coalition government in comparison to the work they did at the centre. In the past 11 years, crores of rupees in assistance have been received from the centre for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu; otherwise, during the Congress-DMK coalition rule, there were only scams in the name of welfare for the poor, SC, ST, and OBC," he said.

Reinforcing his attack on the DMK, PM Modi said that advancement within the party is possible only through nepotism and corruption.

"Today, there is a government in Tamil Nadu that has absolutely no regard for democracy or accountability. The DMK government is solely engaged in servility to one family. If anyone wants to rise in the DMK, they have only three or four paths: the path of nepotism, the path of corruption, the path of tormenting women, the path of insulting our culture. And that is precisely why the people advancing in the DMK today are those who excel in such deeds. This is harming the entire state of Tamil Nadu. Every child in Tamil Nadu knows where all the corruption is happening and whose pockets are being filled with the proceeds of this corruption," PM Modi added