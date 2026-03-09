Will Bengaluru hotels and restaurants shut from Tuesday as commercial LPG supply crisis deepens?

New Delhi:

Hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru may begin shutting down from Tuesday after a sudden disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. The warning was issued by the Bangalore Hotels Association, which said many restaurants did not receive their regular gas supply on Monday. Commercial kitchens across the city depend heavily on 19-kg LPG cylinders for daily cooking. With supplies unexpectedly stopping, restaurant owners say they may struggle to continue operations if the situation does not improve soon.

Hotels have gas only for a short time

According to the association, most restaurants still have some LPG stock left, but it is likely to last only until Tuesday evening. While speaking to India TV, the association’s president said that “hotels are not planning to shut immediately, but the situation could change quickly if fresh cylinders are not delivered.”

(Image Source : X)Bengaluru hotels and restaurants to be shut from Tuesday?

He explained that many restaurants did not receive LPG cylinders today. “Most hotels still have some stock till tomorrow evening. But if the supply does not arrive tomorrow morning, the real problem will start,” he said.

The association also clarified that not every hotel will close at the same time. However, if the supply remains blocked, restaurants may begin shutting down one after another as their gas stock runs out. In a press statement, the association said the disruption came as a surprise because oil companies had earlier assured them of continuous LPG supply for around 70 days. Because of this sudden break in supply, many hotel operators say they may have no option but to temporarily close their businesses.

Trouble for daily commuters

If a large number of restaurants shut down, it could create problems for people who travel to the city every day for work. Many office-goers, students and daily commuters depend on small hotels and eateries for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Meanwhile, government sources said several steps are being taken to ensure LPG availability across the country. The booking gap for domestic LPG cylinders has been increased from 21 days to 25 days to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

Officials said that due to rumours linked to tensions in West Asia, some people started booking cylinders earlier than usual. Refineries have now been asked to increase LPG production, and companies have been directed to prioritise domestic LPG connections over commercial ones.