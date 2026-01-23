UK PM Starmer seeks Trump's apology for 'downplaying' NATO's role in Afghanistan: 'Insulting' Referring to NATO’s role in Afghanistan war, Trump suggested their troops, except those from the US, stayed 'a little back, a little off the front lines.' He argued that the US has not relied on NATO in the past.

London:

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on US President Donald Trump to issue an apology after the latter “inaccurately” claimed that NATO forces, barring those from the United States, avoided fighting in the front line during the Afghanistan conflict.

Starmer said Trump’s “insulting” and “appalling” remarks caused hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured during the war.

“I will never forget their courage, their bravery and the sacrifice they made for their country. I consider President Trump's remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling and I am not surprised they have caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured and, in fact, across the country,” he said.

Trump questions NATO’s support for US

Trump had raised doubts about whether NATO would come to America’s aid in a time of need, triggering anger and concern among many people in the United Kingdom.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump said he was unsure the military alliance would support the United States if it asked for help. He argued that the US has not relied on NATO in the past. He claimed America had never really needed the alliance or asked much from it.

Referring to NATO’s role in Afghanistan, Trump said allied nations had sent troops but downplayed their involvement. He suggested their troops, except those from the US, stayed “a little back, a little off the front lines.”

When NATO launched operation to dismantle al-Qaida

In October 2001, almost four weeks after the September 11 attacks, the United States and its allies began a military campaign in Afghanistan. The operation aimed to dismantle al-Qaida, which had planned the attacks while operating from Afghan territory, and to remove the Taliban government that was sheltering the group.

The intervention was multinational from the outset. Forces from scores of countries joined the effort, including members of NATO. For the first time in the alliance’s history, NATO invoked its collective defence clause in response to the strikes on New York and Washington.