Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav go berserk as India thrash New Zealand in Raipur Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav rescued India after early losses, sharing a 122-run partnership in Raipur. Kishan’s 76 off 32 balls and Suryakumar’s aggressive finish sealed the win, easing pressure on the captain ahead of the five-match T20I series.

Raipur:

Chasing 209 runs could have been tricky for India, despite the dew, as Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy could have posed a serious threat. In fact, they did so, as Sanju Samso departed for six runs while Abhishek Sharma registered a golden duck for the first time in T20I cricket. As the hosts were reduced to 6/2, India were expected to take things slow and it had the potential to be a thriller.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav had other ideas, though. The duo went berserk at the SVNS International Stadium, registering a 122-run partnership for the third wicket. They changed the compilation of the game and following which, it was only a formality to complete the game. Kishan, who batted at number three in the absence of Tilak Varma, hit 76 runs in 32 balls. He completely took the pressure off India as they struggled initially.

After Kishan departed, Suryakumar took over the business and launched a scathing attack. He hammered an unbeaten 82 runs off 37 balls to help India register a seven-wicket win. Leading to the five-match series, the captain was under immense pressure as his form was under the scanner. Many even questioned his spot in the playing XI but the team management backed him for the role and the Mumbai batter showed why he is still one of the best in the business.

New Zealand lacked character, discipline and tactics

New Zealand were aware that India would enjoy the benefit of the dew in the second innings and for the same reason, they launched a stunning attack with the bat. However, wickets fell at regular intervals, which spoiled their party. Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner eventually were the star performers, scoring 44 and 47* runs, respectively.

They simply lacked character. In the second innings, after picking two wickets within a span of seven balls, Mitchell Santner handed the ball to Zak Foulkes in the third over and it was then that the game moved away from New Zealand. The pacer leaked 24 runs in the first over and released all the pressure off India. He leaked 67 runs in three overs, which is the highest for New Zealand in T20Is. Fielding too wasn’t up to the mark.