51-year-old shot dead by US immigration agents in Minneapolis; second such incident in two weeks A shooting incident was reported on Saturday morning outside US’s Glam Doll Donuts on Nicollet Avenue South in Minneapolis.

New Delhi:

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents shot a 51-year-old person in Minneapolis on Saturday during ongoing immigration enforcement activity, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said. The exact details of how the shooting started are still being investigated. Governor Walz took to social media after the incident and said he had spoken with officials in the White House. He called on the federal government to stop the current immigration enforcement operation in the state. Walz wrote that the presence of federal agents in Minnesota had become a serious concern.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” he wrote on X.

What federal officials have said?

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told The Associated Press that the situation is still developing. They noted that a weapon was found with the person who was shot, but more information has not yet been released.

This latest incident comes amid daily protests in the Twin Cities area since early January, when a 37-year-old woman was killed by a federal agent, prompting widespread demonstrations and calls for federal law enforcement to leave Minnesota.

ICE officer kills a Minneapolis driver

This comes after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a woman driver in Minneapolis about two weeks ago during a major immigration enforcement operation under the Trump administration. Federal officials said the officer acted to protect himself, while city leaders strongly disagreed and questioned the need for the action.

The woman, aged 37, was shot in the head in a snow-covered residential neighborhood in south Minneapolis. The incident happened shortly after 9:30 am and took place in front of a family member. The location is close to long-established immigrant markets and not far from the area where George Floyd was killed in 2020.

Witnesses recorded the incident on video, which quickly spread. Soon after the shooting, a large number of people gathered at the site. By evening, hundreds attended a vigil to remember the woman and voice opposition to immigration enforcement activities.

The woman was identified as Renee Nicole Macklin Good. According to her mother, she had a six-year-old child. She described herself on social media as a writer, poet, wife, and mother, and was originally from Colorado. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the shooting happened after the woman tried to hit ICE officers with her vehicle. She described the incident as a serious attack on federal officers and said the officer fired his weapon to protect himself and others nearby. President Donald Trump echoed these claims in a social media post and defended the actions of ICE officers.

Noem also said the officer involved was experienced and followed training. She added that the same officer had previously been injured in another incident during immigration operations. While defending the officer, she said the loss of life was tragic and stated that the FBI would look into the matter.

Mayor strongly disputes federal version

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rejected the federal explanation and called it misleading. After reviewing the video, he said the shooting did not appear necessary and criticised the presence of more than 2,000 federal officers deployed to Minneapolis and St. Paul.

According to Frey, the immigration operation has increased fear and confusion in the community. He said the enforcement actions were breaking families apart and damaging trust between residents and authorities. The mayor urged federal immigration officers to leave the city.

Also Read: US: Minneapolis fury after ICE officer shoots woman dead amid massive Trump's immigration operation