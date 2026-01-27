‘Finally I have...’: Arijit Singh reveals the REAL reason behind his retirement from playback singing Arijit Singh has explained his decision to step away from playback singing, citing boredom, creative restlessness and a desire to start again. In a series of posts, he said he will finish pending work, return to Indian classical music, and make his own music on his terms.

Arijit Singh has now spoken in detail about his decision to retire from playback singing. Taking to X, the singer shared a series of posts that offered clarity, context, and a personal explanation behind the move.

In his first post, Singh wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.” He followed it up soon after, adding, “GOD has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support.”

Singh was quick to clarify that this is not an abrupt exit. “I still have to finish some pending commitments will finish them. So you might get some releases this year,” he wrote, signalling that listeners may still hear his voice in upcoming projects.

Going deeper, the singer addressed the question many fans had been asking, why now. “There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage,” he explained. One of those reasons, he admitted, is restlessness. “One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live.”

Singh also spoke about wanting space for new voices to emerge. “Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation,” he wrote. When a fan questioned whether he was playing with emotions by posting about retirement, Singh responded directly, saying, “Not at all, I never wanna play with anyone’s emotions.”

Despite stepping away from Bollywood playback singing, Singh made it clear that music remains central to his life. “I am going to go back to Indian Classical Music. I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again,” he shared, before adding, “I will make my own music. Will come up with my music whenever I am ready.” Ending on a lighter note, he wrote, “Ab aayega maza!!”

Singh was recently heard in Hum To Tere Hi Liye The from O’ Romeo, a melancholic track that marked one of his latest film releases this year. He also lent his voice to the patriotic song Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan, which released ahead of the film and features alongside Shreya Ghoshal, highlighting his continued presence in major projects even as he steps away from new playback assignments.

