Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Kerala, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry today

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the Assembly elections in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry today, setting the stage for a major electoral contest across the country. The Election Commission is scheduled to hold a press conference at 4 pm.

The elections are expected to take place in April, with the results likely to be declared in early May, as the terms of several state assemblies are set to expire around that time.

The poll body has already completed key preparations, including reviewing poll readiness, finalising electoral rolls, and assessing security arrangements. Special attention has been given to West Bengal, where central forces are expected to be deployed extensively to ensure smooth polling.

Once the election dates are announced, the Model Code of Conduct will come into immediate effect across the states.

The terms of the Assemblies in these states and the UT end between May and June. The tenure of the West Bengal Assembly ends on May 7, Tamil Nadu on May 10, Assam on May 20, Kerala on May 23, and Puducherry on June 15.

Elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are usually conducted in a single phase, while West Bengal and Assam typically witness multi-phase polling due to their size and security considerations. The Tamil Nadu Assembly election is likely to be held in the second week of April.

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