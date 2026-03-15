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Congress releases second list of 23 candidates for Assam polls, leaves 15 seats for allies

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

The Congress has set aside the Assembly constituencies of Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon, and Barhampur, among others, for the alliance partners. The grand old party has been out of power in the northeastern state since 2016.

Representative image
Representative image Image Source : PTI (File)
Guwahati:

The Congress on Saturday (Marc 14) released its second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, while leaving 15 constituencies for its alliance partners in the northeastern state, where assembly elections are slated in April. With the latest announcement, the party has so far declared 65 candidates for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly.

According to the list issued by Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Nurul Islam will contest from Srijangram, Abdul Khaleque from Mandia, Rakibuddin Ahmed from Chamaria, Devid Phukan from Tinsukia and Bipul Gogoi from Tingkhong.

Here's the list of candidates

S.No. Constituency Candidates 
1. Golakganj  Kartik Chandra Ray
2. Birsing Jarua Wazed Ali Choudhury
3. Bilasipara  Amrit Badsha
4. Mankachar  Mohibur Rohman
5. Goalpara East  Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam
6. Dudhnai (ST) Kishor Kumar Brahma
7. Srijangram Nurul Islam
8. Mandia Abdul Khaleque
9. Chamaria Rakibuddin Ahmed
10. Rangia Pranjit Choudhury
11. Dimoria (SC) Kishore Kumar Baruah
12. New Guwahati Santanu Borah
13. Mangaldai  Rijumoni Talukdar
14. Hojai  Jhilli Choudhury
15. Dhekiajuli  Batash Urang
16. Rangapara Kartik Chandra Kurmi
17. Gohpur  Dr Sankar Jyoti Kutum
18. Dhemaji (ST) Sailen Sonowal
19. Tinsukia  Devid Phukan
20. Tingkhong  Bipul Gogoi
21. Dergaon  Sagorika Bora
22. Dholai (SC) Dhrubjyoti Purkayastha
23. Karimganj South Aminur Rashid Choudhury

Seats for allies

The party has also set aside several constituencies — including Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon and Barhampur — for its alliance partners.

S.No. Constituency
1. Bhowanipur – Sorbhog
2. Bajali
3. Palasbari
4. Guwahati Central
5. Goreswar
6. Morigaon
7. Barhampur
8. Binnakandi
9. Behali (SC)
10. Sadiya
11. Dibrugarh
12. Khowang
13. Sarupathar
14. Diphu (ST)
15. Amri (ST)

The Congress released on March 3 its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly polls, fielding state party chief Gaurav Gogoi from the Jorhat seat.

Taking a lead in announcing the names of its candidates even before the declaration of the polls, the party said Congress Legislature Party leader in Assam, Debabrata Saikia, will contest the election from the Nazira constituency. Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Ripun Bora has been fielded from the Barchalla constituency.

Also Read: Congress names 42 candidates for Assam polls; Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat, Ripun Bora from Barchalla

Also Read: PM Modi unveils development projects in Assam, says govt trying to minimise impact of war

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Assam Election Assam Assembly Election Assam Assembly Election 2026 Assam Assembly Elections Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Congress Candidates List
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