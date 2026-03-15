Congress releases second list of 23 candidates for Assam polls, leaves 15 seats for allies

The Congress on Saturday (Marc 14) released its second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam, while leaving 15 constituencies for its alliance partners in the northeastern state, where assembly elections are slated in April. With the latest announcement, the party has so far declared 65 candidates for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly.
According to the list issued by Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Nurul Islam will contest from Srijangram, Abdul Khaleque from Mandia, Rakibuddin Ahmed from Chamaria, Devid Phukan from Tinsukia and Bipul Gogoi from Tingkhong.
Here's the list of candidates
|S.No.
|Constituency
|Candidates
|1.
|Golakganj
|Kartik Chandra Ray
|2.
|Birsing Jarua
|Wazed Ali Choudhury
|3.
|Bilasipara
|Amrit Badsha
|4.
|Mankachar
|Mohibur Rohman
|5.
|Goalpara East
|Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam
|6.
|Dudhnai (ST)
|Kishor Kumar Brahma
|7.
|Srijangram
|Nurul Islam
|8.
|Mandia
|Abdul Khaleque
|9.
|Chamaria
|Rakibuddin Ahmed
|10.
|Rangia
|Pranjit Choudhury
|11.
|Dimoria (SC)
|Kishore Kumar Baruah
|12.
|New Guwahati
|Santanu Borah
|13.
|Mangaldai
|Rijumoni Talukdar
|14.
|Hojai
|Jhilli Choudhury
|15.
|Dhekiajuli
|Batash Urang
|16.
|Rangapara
|Kartik Chandra Kurmi
|17.
|Gohpur
|Dr Sankar Jyoti Kutum
|18.
|Dhemaji (ST)
|Sailen Sonowal
|19.
|Tinsukia
|Devid Phukan
|20.
|Tingkhong
|Bipul Gogoi
|21.
|Dergaon
|Sagorika Bora
|22.
|Dholai (SC)
|Dhrubjyoti Purkayastha
|23.
|Karimganj South
|Aminur Rashid Choudhury
Seats for allies
The party has also set aside several constituencies — including Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon and Barhampur — for its alliance partners.
|S.No.
|Constituency
|1.
|Bhowanipur – Sorbhog
|2.
|Bajali
|3.
|Palasbari
|4.
|Guwahati Central
|5.
|Goreswar
|6.
|Morigaon
|7.
|Barhampur
|8.
|Binnakandi
|9.
|Behali (SC)
|10.
|Sadiya
|11.
|Dibrugarh
|12.
|Khowang
|13.
|Sarupathar
|14.
|Diphu (ST)
|15.
|Amri (ST)
The Congress released on March 3 its first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly polls, fielding state party chief Gaurav Gogoi from the Jorhat seat.
Taking a lead in announcing the names of its candidates even before the declaration of the polls, the party said Congress Legislature Party leader in Assam, Debabrata Saikia, will contest the election from the Nazira constituency. Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Ripun Bora has been fielded from the Barchalla constituency.
Also Read: Congress names 42 candidates for Assam polls; Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat, Ripun Bora from Barchalla
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