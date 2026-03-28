Piyush Mishra praises Dhurandhar 2's 'intense screenplay', says 'you can't call it a propaganda film'

New Delhi:

Renowned actor-singer-writer Piyush Mishra has praised Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While interacting with the media at the Delhi International Film Festival, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor said he liked the spy thriller and added, "There is an intense screenplay in it."

The sequel to the spy thriller Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been receiving praise from celebrities across the North and South. Celebrities like Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, and others have lauded the film. Read on to know what did Piyush Mishra said about the film.

Piyush Mishra praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Commenting on the propaganda debate, he said, "There is a thin line between cinema and propaganda. I liked Dhurandhar very much. There is an intense screenplay in it. It is cinema in the true sense. You can’t call it a propaganda film."

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar Part 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit the big screens on March 19, with its paid previews on March 18, 2026. Directed y Uri fame director Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Gaurav Gera and Manav Gohil in key roles. The film has collected Rs 715.92 crore in India within 10 days, as per early estimates provided by industry tracker Sacnilk at the time of writing.

Piyush Mishra's work front

On the work front, actor Piyush Mishra was recently seen in comedy drama film, Rahu Ketu. The film also stars Fukrey actors Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat in the lead roles. It was directed by Vipul Vig and is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 box office Day 10: How much Ranveer Singh's film earned on Saturday, as per early estimates