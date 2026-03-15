Former India cricketer questions Kolkata Knight Riders' retention policy ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League). The marquee tournament is set to kick off on March 28, and with the competition right around the corner, the 10 franchises will look to put in their best performances in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title.

Ahead of the new season, former India cricketer Anil Kumble came forward and questioned the retention policy of Kolkata Knight Riders. Kumble pointed out how, despite winning the IPL 2024, KKR let go of the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt, who were crucial to the side’s success in the season.

"Two years ago, KKR won the IPL and lifted their third trophy. Two important cogs in that wheel were Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt. Both played crucial roles in helping them win but KKR let both of them go. There is no consistency from them in terms of player retention. KKR took the wrong decision by letting Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt leave (and) that has left them without an IPL-winning captain,” Kumble said in a JioHotstar release.

Kumble heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer, branded him as underrated

While talking about Shreyas Iyer’s leadership capabilities, Kumble branded the star India batter as an underrated leader and heaped praise on his performances as he led Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final.

"Shreyas Iyer is certainly an underrated skipper. It is not easy to win a trophy with one franchise and then go to another. There is a different management, atmosphere and a team. The pressure is also different. The new franchise he joined had not played in the final in the last 10 years and in just his first season with the Punjab Kings, he took them to the final. I was not just impressed by his captaincy, but (also with) the way he led the team from the front," the former India skipper concluded.

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