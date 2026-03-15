Pakistani terrorist killed in army-police joint operation in Uri sector

Uri:

A Pakistani terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, officials said on Sunday. According to the Army, the operation was launched on the intervening night of March 14 and 15 in the general area of Buchhar following specific intelligence inputs from Jammu and Kashmir Police about an infiltration attempt along the border.

"Based on a specific intelligence input provided by J&K Police regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on the intervening night of March 14-15 in the general area of Buchhar in the Uri sector," the Army said in a statement.

Arms and ammunition recovered

During the operation, troops spotted suspicious movement in a thicket. Security forces readjusted their ambush position and challenged the suspect, following which the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire. "In the ensuing contact, a Pakistani terrorist was eliminated," the Army said.

Security forces also recovered warlike stores from the encounter site, including an AK rifle, pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition. Officials added that the search operation in the area is still underway to ensure that no other infiltrators are present.

Army JCO dies during anti-terrorist operation

Earlier on Saturday, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) died after he slipped and fell on the ground during an anti-terrorist operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army's White Knight Corps said.

"While operating in the challenging and rugged terrain during prolonged operations in the general area of Poonch, as part of Operation Sheri Kalan, today at about 2.30 pm, Subedar Sandeep Kumar Dhaka slipped and fell on ground and subsequently became unresponsive.

"He was immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital at Potha. Despite determined medical efforts to revive him, the gallant JCO lost his life in the line of duty," the Army said in a post on X.

The Army paid solemn tribute to the unwavering courage, steadfast devotion and selfless service of the departed soldier. "In this moment of profound grief, we stand firmly with the bereaved family and honour the memory of a warrior who served the nation till his last breath," the White Knight Corps said.

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