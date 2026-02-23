Balloons attached with US, Pakistani currencies found near LoC in J-K's Akhnoor

Jammu:

Two balloons with a Pakistani Rs 5,000 currency note and a US dollar attached to them were found near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector near Jammu on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. According to the officials, the aeroplane-shaped white and red balloons were found entangled in a tree in Gunara village along the Khour border belt.

Balloons carried Pakistani mobile number and QR code

The balloons, which carried a Pakistani mobile number and a QR code, are believed to have drifted across the International Border from the Pakistan side, they added.

Security agencies have launched an investigation to ascertain the purpose behind the balloons and to verify whether the currency found with them is genuine or counterfeit. Further details are awaited, officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

While balloons drifting across from Pakistan are a routine sight in border areas, officials said this is the first instance where foreign currency notes were found attached to them.

BSF seized 16 red balloons from Pakistan side

On Sunday, personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 16 red balloons that had crossed over from the Pakistan side and landed in agricultural fields in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

In a separate incident, the same evening, a rusted grenade was recovered from the Dharyalla forest area in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Many times, such suspicious objects have also been found near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Apart from balloons, drones have also been used by terror outfits operating from across the border with the help of the Pakistani Army to carry weapons, drugs and cash to support terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

In many cases, these drones have been recovered on the ground before their payloads could be picked up by the terrorists or the overground workers.

While some of the drones have specific objectives to sustain terrorism, the purpose of balloons bearing Pakistani markings is believed to be meant to distract the attention of the security forces and create panic among the common citizens, intelligence agencies say.

Several such drones were also shot down by the Army when they were seen flying in the sky in Srinagar city. In the meantime, India has made it clear that any future terror attack on Indian soil will be treated as an act of war by Pakistan.

Also Read: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Rajouri after detecting suspicious movement of terrorists

Also Read: Balloon with Pakistan International Airlines logo recovered in border village of Kathua in J-K