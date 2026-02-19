Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri after detecting suspicious movement of terrorists

Rajouri (J&K):

An infiltration attempt by terrorists was foiled by the alert troops of the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said officials. According to the Army's White Knight Corps, the suspicious movement of terrorists was detected in the general area of Nathua Tibba in the Sunderbani sector along the LoC.

They further informed that the troops responded with swift and calibrated fire, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt.

"Based on Intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance, suspicious movement of terrorists was detected in the general area of Nathua Tibba in Sunderbani sector along the LoC during the early hours of Feb 19. The alert troops of White Knight Corps responded with swift and calibrated fire, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt," it said in a statement.

Troops suitably repositioned and re-oriented

The officials further said that the troops are suitably repositioned and re-oriented to ensure comprehensive domination of the area through integrated ground and aerial surveillance.

"Own troops are suitably repositioned and re-oriented to ensure comprehensive domination of the area through integrated ground and aerial surveillance. A high state of operational alert continues to be maintained across the sector," it added.

