Opposition's no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla defeated in Lok Sabha amid uproar

New Delhi:

The no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition parties against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was dismissed by a voice vote in the House on Wednesday. The motion was moved by Mohammad Jawed of the Congress with the support of several Opposition MPs. The development came after Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Opposition during his address, accusing it of questioning the very foundation of India’s democracy by bringing a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

"The Constitution has given the role of a mediator to the Speaker. You cast suspicion on the mediator. In 75 years, both Houses have strengthened the foundation of our democracy deeper than ‘paatal’. The opposition has questioned the reputation of that deep foundation," Shah said.

Speaker doesn't belong to any party: Shah defends Om Birla

Defending the role of the Lok Sabha Speaker, the home minister stressed that the functioning of the House is based on mutual trust and adhering to the rules. He said the Speaker’s role is to function as a neutral guardian of the House.

He said the functioning of the Lok Sabha is based on mutual trust built over decades. According to him, the Speaker acts as an impartial custodian who represents both the ruling side and the

Rahul Gandhi is abroad when it's his turn to speak in Parliament: Amit Shah

Shah accused Rahul Gandhi, who has often criticised Om Birla for allegedly not allowing opposition leaders to speak, of having very low attendance in Parliament and avoiding the House when he is allowed to raise issues.

Shah said the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha frequently claims that he is not allowed to speak and that his voice is being suppressed. However, he argued that it is the responsibility of members to be present and participate in proceedings when they are given time. He also remarked that Gandhi is often abroad, including in countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, when such opportunities arise.

He further said that Gandhi’s attendance in the 16th Lok Sabha was 52 per cent compared with the House average of 80 per cent, while in the 17th Lok Sabha it was 51 per cent against an average of 66 per cent.

