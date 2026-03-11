'Speaker belongs to the whole house': Amit Shah slams Opposition on no-confidence motion against Om Birla

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the debate on the motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla. The Opposition accuses the Speaker of favouring the ruling party in parliamentary proceedings. Responding to the motion, Shah came down heavily on the move and defended the Speaker’s role, arguing that the position is above party politics and essential for maintaining the dignity of Parliament. During his address in the House, Shah said bringing such a motion reflects poorly on parliamentary traditions and undermines the credibility of the institution.

Top quotes from Amit Shah's Lok Sabha debate

‘Speaker is not affiliated to any party’

Shah emphasised that the Speaker’s office represents the entire House and should not be viewed through a partisan lens. He said the Speaker functions as a neutral authority responsible for safeguarding the rights of all Members of Parliament.

“The Speaker does not belong to any party; the Speaker belongs to the entire House. The Speaker is the protector of the rights of all Parliamentarians," he said.

Motion after four decades ‘unusual and regretful’

Highlighting the rarity of the situation, the Home Minister noted that a motion of this nature had not been brought in nearly four decades. According to him, reviving such a step in Parliament signals a troubling moment for parliamentary politics. Shah said the move itself is extraordinary and should not be treated as routine political disagreement.

“After nearly four decades, a no-confidence motion has been brought against the Speaker. This is not ordinary and is unfortunate for parliamentary politics," he said.

‘Opposition once supported the Speaker’

The Home Minister also reminded the House that when Om Birla assumed the Speaker’s chair, members from both the treasury benches and the Opposition had accompanied him in a gesture of consensus. Questioning the current criticism, Shah said it was contradictory to now raise doubts over the Speaker’s conduct after that earlier show of support.

‘India’s parliamentary image at stake’

Shah warned that such disputes risk damaging the global reputation of India’s democratic institutions. He noted that India’s parliamentary system is widely respected worldwide and said the controversy could cast an unnecessary shadow on that reputation.

“When the Speaker was elected, members from both sides accompanied him to the Chair, but today his conduct is being questioned. India’s democracy is respected across the world, and such motions can tarnish that image," Shah added.