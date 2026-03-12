Massive fire breaks out at Noida factory near Harola, several workers trapped | VIDEO

Noida:

A raging fire broke out at a factory near Sector 4 in Noida's Harola, trapping several employees inside and prompting a massive emergency response from firefighters. Reports indicate the blaze spread rapidly due to the presence of highly flammable materials, creating chaotic scenes as workers struggled to escape.

The fire erupted suddenly in the early hours at an industrial unit located in the Harola area close to Sector 4, a bustling manufacturing hub in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Eyewitnesses described thick black smoke billowing from the site, quickly engulfing the premises and spreading to adjacent sections of the factory. Initial reports suggest the blaze may have started from an electrical short circuit or unattended machinery, common risks in such densely packed industrial zones. Panic ensued as screams echoed from within, with several laborers believed to be trapped on upper floors or in storage areas stacked with combustible goods.

Rescue operation underway

As soon as the alarm was raised, eight fire tenders rushed to the spot, their sirens piercing the morning calm on March 12 (Thursday). Firefighters, equipped with hoses, ladders and breathing apparatus, battled fierce flames and intense heat to gain control. Rescue operations focused on breaking through gates and windows to reach the trapped workers, with teams forming human chains to evacuate those who made it to safer spots. Local police cordoned off the area, diverting traffic on nearby roads to allow unhindered access for emergency vehicles, while Noida Authority officials coordinated with medical teams stationed nearby for immediate treatment of the injured.

Trapped workers and rising concerns

Information from the site points to at least 10-15 employees still unaccounted for, many of whom were night-shift workers caught off guard by the inferno. Videos circulating on social media showed workers leaping from second-floor windows onto makeshift cushions below, highlighting the dire situation. Concerns mounted over toxic fumes from burning chemicals and plastics, potentially endangering nearby residential sectors and over 50 small factories in the vicinity. So far, no official casualty figures have been released.

Fire breaks out at private company

A fire also broke out on the third floor of a private company under the Phase 2 police station area in Noida on early Thursday morning, officials said. Seven fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. According to officials, there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries in the incident.The police officials and concerned department authorities arrived at the scene and are currently conducting an inquiry into the incident.