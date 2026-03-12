Is Noida facing LPG cylinder shortage? Officials say commercial cylinder supply currently closed

Noida:

Amid LPG cylinder shortage in several cities across the country due to the widening conflict in West Asia, District Supply Officer In-charge of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Smriti Gautam on Thursday said only commercial cylinder supply currently closed. However, she appealed to the people is not to panic, saying there is no shortage of any kind of LPG cylinders in the district, nor of petrol or diesel. She said the changes have been made in the LPG rules.

Now people will be able to book 25 days after the delivery date

“Now people will be able to book 25 days after the delivery date, if they have a connection for 1 cylinder. Providing OTP at the time of delivery will be mandatory. My further appeal to the people is to take cylinders only from the agency. Do not take from any source outside the agency," she said. Earlier, district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Medha Roopam, on Wednesday directed officials to take strict action against black marketing and hoarding of gas cylinders, asserting that sufficient stock is available in the district.

Chairing a meeting at the collectorate auditorium, Roopam reviewed the supply situation with regional sales officers of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, along with other officials. The distribution agencies informed the meeting that "adequate stocks" of LPG, petrol and diesel were available in the district, and urged consumers "not to panic".

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, arrangements have been made for advance LPG refill bookings – after 25 days of delivery for single-bottle connections and after 30 days for double-bottle connections. Roopam said provisions of the Essential Commodities Act would be strictly enforced, and warned that legal action would be taken if LPG cylinders were found to be purchased, sold or stored through unauthorised sources or brokers.

Book LPG refills only through authorised mobile numbers

She also directed the owners of petrol pumps and gas agencies to ensure that CCTV cameras remain functional, records are properly maintained, and repeat buyers are monitored to prevent black marketing. District supply officer Smriti Gautam advised consumers to book LPG refills only through authorised mobile numbers or mobile applications of the respective companies and obtain cylinders through authorised distributors or vendors.

She also urged people not to believe misleading information or rumours circulating on social media. India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually. As much as 87 per cent of this is in the domestic sector, i.e., household kitchens, and the rest in commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants. Of this total requirement, 62 per cent is met through imports.

