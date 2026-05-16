Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto workers announce strike over fuel price hike, check their demands

New Delhi:

Expressing resentment over hike in petrol and diesel prices, the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) announced a five-hour strike again on Saturday. From 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, gig workers will once again keep their apps offline, which may cause inconvenience to people ordering goods online. Online delivery services on platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, and Zepto are expected to be disrupted due to the strike.

Here's what Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto workers demand

The GIPSWU on Friday demanded an immediate increase in per kilometre service rates from both the government and major digital platforms after fuel prices were raised by around Rs 3 per litre across the country. Moreover, the union said the increase in fuel price is pushing them deeper into financial stress. The union said for thousands of delivery partners and drivers, rising fuel costs now mean spending more on the road while taking home less at the end of the day.

The GIPSWU also warned that the fuel price hike would severely impact nearly 1.2 crore gig workers who rely on motorcycles and scooters for their daily income. After the hike, petrol in Delhi is now priced at around Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 90.67 per litre. The increase comes amid rising international crude oil prices and ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

GIPSWU calls fuel hike a “direct blow” to gig workers

GIPSWU President Seema Singh called the fuel hike as a “direct blow” to workers who are already struggling with inflation and extreme summer heat.

The GIPSWU warned that many workers could be forced to leave the sector if their earnings do not increase in proportion to rising fuel and maintenance costs. The GIPSWU said women gig workers, delivery personnel and drivers are among the worst affected, with many working 10 to 14 hours daily in harsh weather conditions and heavy traffic.

Apart from this, the GIPSWU said it has submitted memorandums to the government and major digital platforms demanding revised delivery rates and fuel compensation and described today’s shutdown as a peaceful protest aimed at drawing attention to the growing livelihood crisis faced by gig and platform workers across the country.

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