No need for panic buying, LPG cylinders to be delivered in 2.5 days of booking: Centre amid gas shortage

New Delhi:

India's crude oil and gas supplies remain secure despite global uncertainties due to the Iran war, and there is no need for panic buying of fuel or cooking gas, a senior official from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Wednesday.

Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma said LPG consumers will receive their cylinders within about 2.5 days of booking, assuring that the supply chain remains stable.

"The Govt has absorbed the significant part of the cost increase to the increase to protect the consumers. As a temporary demand management measure, the minimum gap between LPG bookings has been increased from 21 days to 25 days," she added.

She said the world is currently facing a challenging period, but the situation in India is under control. India’s crude oil supply remains steady, with the country consuming around 5.5 million barrels of oil per day. The country imports crude from about 40 nations, and two crude oil cargoes are currently en route to India.

India’s total annual oil consumption stands at around 189 million metric tonnes, of which nearly 47 per cent of supply is currently affected due to global disruptions. However, domestic supplies of piped natural gas and compressed natural gas for vehicles continue to remain fully available.

She also said that India’s crude supply routes remain diversified. Nearly 70 per cent of the country’s crude imports come through routes other than the Strait of Hormuz.

“Our gas companies have procured LNG cargoes from new sources. Two LNG cargoes are on their way to India,” Sharma said, adding that the government is closely monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability.