Iran strikes oil storage tanks at Oman's Salalah Port using drones, massive fire erupts | Watch

Muscat:

Tensions in West Asia continue to spiral as the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran intensifies. In a sharp escalation, Iranian drones reportedly targeted oil storage tanks at the Salalah Port in Oman which led to a massive blaze and towering plumes of smoke. The strikes were first reported by Oman TV, while British maritime security firm Ambrey also confirmed attacks on key infrastructure.

Video shows intense blasts at energy facilities

A video circulating online shows the moment Iranian drones hit the energy facilities. The visuals indicate that Iran is repeatedly targeting crucial energy sites across the Gulf region. Early reports suggest that no merchant vessels were damaged in this particular attack. However, flames and thick smoke were seen rising from the oil storage tanks shortly after the strikes.

Oman's sultan expresses strong displeasure

Following the attack, Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said contacted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to convey serious concerns over strikes occurring within Omani territory. The Sultan reiterated Oman's neutral stance in the ongoing conflict and emphasised that the nation will take every necessary step to safeguard its security and stability. The strikes came shortly after the Sultan had congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on becoming Iran's new Supreme Leader, as per The Times of Israel.

Reports of attacks near the Strait of Hormuz

Despite Oman's repeated attempts to mediate between Tehran and Washington, the widening conflict appears to be overwhelming diplomatic efforts. According to media reports, three commercial vessels were also attacked near the Strait of Hormuz -- one of the world's most crucial maritime trade routes. The latest developments indicate that the confrontation is rapidly expanding beyond Iranian borders and into neighbouring Gulf nations.

