OTT releases this week [March 12-14, 2026]: Aspirants S3, The Taj Story, Funky, Made in Korea and more

If you’re in the mood for some binge-watching, there are plenty of options available to stream online. From Hindi dramas and romantic films to comedies, several movies and series are set to release on streaming platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and Lionsgate Play this week.

From new instalments of hit shows like Aspirants to recently released theatrical films like Funky and The Taj Story, there's no shortage of content coming to OTT this week. Let's take a look at the upcoming releases.

OTT releases of the week [March 12-14, 2026]

1. Aspirants Season 3

OTT Platform: Prime Video

The third season of Prime Video's most-watched show Aspirants is set to hit OTT screens this week. This time, viewers will witness Sandeep Bhaiya going head-to-head with DM Abhilash, along with new entries making their way into the show.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Aspirants Season 3 will start streaming on Prime Video from March 13, 2026. It features Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Selin in key roles, while Jatin Goswami joins as a new cast member.

2. The Taj Story

OTT platform - Lionsgate Play

Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, the Hindi drama film The Taj Story, starring Paresh Rawal, Namit Das, and Anik George, which hit the big screens on October 31, 2025, is now set to release on Lionsgate Play. The film follows a court case regarding the construction of the Taj Mahal. Viewers can stream it starting March 13, 2026.

3. Funky

OTT platform - Netlfix

The Telugu drama Funky starring Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar, VK Naresh initially released in theaters on February 13, 2026. Directed by Anudeep KV, Funky will now be relased on OTT streaming platform Netflix.

Viewers can stream it from March 13, 2026, in multiple languages like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

4. Made in Korea

OTT platform - Netlfix

The Tamil adventure drama Made in Korea is written and directed by Ra Karthik. It features Priyanka Mohan, a young woman from Tamil Nadu who is passionate about Korean language and culture.

She dreams of visiting Seoul and she works hard to save money for the trip, but her journey turns into a transformative experience of self-discovery. The film will be made available to stream on Netflix from March 12, 2026.

