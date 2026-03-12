Iran War LIVE Updates: Bahrain officials say Iranian-linked attacks targeted fuel tanks

New Delhi:

The US-Israel and Iran war has entered its 13th day today, with both sides continuing to launch attacks against each other. The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said that the people of Iran are not afraid of American threats. He added that many powerful forces in the past had tried to destroy Iran but failed. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran's navy, air force and drone capabilities have suffered massive damage, and its military infrastructure has been significantly weakened.

Amid the escalating situation, over 500 Indians stranded in Qatar were evacuated to New Delhi and other destinations on March 11, the Indian mission said, warning those still in the West Asian country against approaching any unidentified objects, debris or fragments. In an advisory posted on X, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said that Qatar Airways is also scheduled to operate two flights to India on Thursday (March 12), amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. As per Iranian officials, the death toll in the country has surpassed 1,300 since the start of the attacks on February 28. They also claimed thousands more have been injured and large numbers of civilian sites have been damaged during the strikes.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for the latest updates on the US-Israel-Iran war