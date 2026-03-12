Advertisement
Iran War LIVE Updates: Bahrain officials say Iranian-linked attacks targeted fuel tanks

Edited By: Anurag Roushan
Iran War LIVE: The conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran has now entered its 13th day, with Tehran reporting over 1,300 deaths and widespread damage. More than 500 Indians stranded in Qatar were evacuated, and the Indian Embassy in Qatar issued safety advisories for those still in the region.

The US-Israel and Iran war has entered its 13th day today, with both sides continuing to launch attacks against each other. The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said that the people of Iran are not afraid of American threats. He added that many powerful forces in the past had tried to destroy Iran but failed. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran's navy, air force and drone capabilities have suffered massive damage, and its military infrastructure has been significantly weakened. 

Amid the escalating situation, over 500 Indians stranded in Qatar were evacuated to New Delhi and other destinations on March 11, the Indian mission said, warning those still in the West Asian country against approaching any unidentified objects, debris or fragments. In an advisory posted on X, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said that Qatar Airways is also scheduled to operate two flights to India on Thursday (March 12), amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. As per Iranian officials, the death toll in the country has surpassed 1,300 since the start of the attacks on February 28. They also claimed thousands more have been injured and large numbers of civilian sites have been damaged during the strikes.

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Will tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try to reduce gasoline prices: Trump

    President Donald Trump says his administration will tap the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try and reduce gasoline prices that have risen due to the Iran war.
    During an interview Wednesday with WKRC Local 12 in Cincinnati, Trump was asked about tapping the reserve and said, "Well, we'll do that and then we'll fill it up. Right now we'll reduce it a little bit, and that brings the prices down. He didn't specify how many barrels of oil the US would release," he added. 

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Fire put out at Dubai Creek Harbor after drone strike

    Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a tower in Dubai Creek Harbor today morning after an Iranian drone strike. The drone hit the Address Creek Harbour 2 tower in the neighbourhood. An image published by authorities appeared to show damage at two units in the building.

  • 6:53 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    IEA agreed to coordinate release of 400 million oil barrels to reduce prices: Trump

    Amid the ongoing war, US President Donald Trump said that the International Energy Agency (IEA) has agreed to coordinate the release of 400 million barrels of oil from national petroleum reserves worldwide in a bid to reduce prices amid conflict involving Iran. "I am pleased to report that earlier today, the International Energy Agency agreed to coordinate the release of a record 400 million barrels of oil from various national petroleum reserves around the world, which will substantially reduce the oil prices, as we end this threat to America and this threat to the world," he added. 

     

  • 6:50 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Authorities respond to drone that fell on building in Dubai

    Authorities in Dubai said forces are responding to a drone that fell on a building near Dubai Creek Harbour -- a luxury waterfront development north of the country’s downtown. The Dubai Media Center said that officials are carrying out evacuations.

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Israeli strike hits a car in central Beirut: Reports

    An Israeli strike hit a car in the coastal area of Ramlet al-Bayda on the eastern side of the city, according to local media. The seaside area is popular with tourists and is where dozens of displaced people have been sheltering.

  • 6:47 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    7 killed, 21 wounded in Israeli strike on central Beirut

    The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that seven people were killed and 21 others sustained injuries in the coastal area of Ramlet al-Bayda. The strike hit a car along the seaside, where dozens of displaced families were sheltering in makeshift tents.

  • 6:46 AM (IST)Mar 12, 2026
    Iranian-linked attacks targeted fuel tanks: Bahrain officials

    Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said Iranian-linked attacks targeted fuel tanks at a facility in Muharraq Governorate, northeast of the country's capital, Manama. "Authorities are taking the required procedures," the ministry said, as per The Associated Press. 

