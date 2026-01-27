‘Arijit Singh, you can’t do this to us’: Fans in shock as singer announces retirement from playback singing Arijit Singh has announced that he will no longer take on new playback singing assignments, though he will complete pending projects and continue making music independently. As the news spread, fans took to X to express shock, heartbreak, and admiration for the singer’s decision.

New Delhi:

Arijit Singh has announced that he is stepping away from playback singing, sharing the news with fans through a message on Instagram. One of the most recognisable voices in Indian film music, Singh thanked listeners for years of love and support and confirmed that he will not be taking on any new assignments as a playback vocalist, marking a major shift in his professional journey.

Singh clarified that while he is stepping away from playback singing, he will honour his existing commitments, some of which may still be released later this year. He also emphasised that he does not intend to stop making music altogether, and plans to continue creating independently as he learns and evolves as an artist outside the traditional playback format.

Explaining his decision in his own words, Singh wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey. God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music.”

As the announcement began to sink in, fans quickly took to X to share their reactions, with many reflecting on what Singh’s voice has meant to them over the years.

Fan reactions on X as Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing

Fans across X reacted with a mix of admiration, disbelief, heartbreak, and reflection. Aashish Srivastava wrote, “Walking away at the peak isn’t weakness, but it’s integrity. Choosing art over applause takes rare courage. Arijit Singh gave us more than songs, he showed what it means to be an artist. Nothing but respect.” Rudro struck a more emotional note, saying, “KK is no longer with us, & now Arijit Singh has also retired. Those who used to call him overrated now you’ll understand the true value of real music. You all used to listen to overrated rap kind of songs. Arijit Dada was the only singer who kept Bollywood music alive. Totally.”

Dr jhatuke expressed heartbreak, posting, “Arijit Singh is Quitting Bollywood. This is not how we wished to see the first of the new year.... Dada please don't do this.” Alpha chose a quieter tone, writing, “If legends ever retire, their voice never does. Thank you, Arijit Singh #arijitsingh.” Meanwhile, sagar summed up the surreal mood around the announcement with humour, noting, “2026 is a strange year: Zakir Khan has taken a break from comedy, Arijit Singh has quit singing, And Babar Azam is still playing T20 cricket.”

Arijit Singh’s decision has clearly struck a deep chord with listeners, not just because of what is changing now, but because of what his voice has represented for years. With pending releases still on the way and a promise to keep creating independently, the moment feels less like a goodbye and more like a pause, one that leaves fans reflective, grateful, and quietly uncertain about what comes next.