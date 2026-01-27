Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing: 'I am calling it off' Singh’s abrupt announcement has left his fans in shock.

New Delhi:

Celebrated singer Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from playback singing. He made the announcement in this regard on his Instagram handle.

"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," the post read.

Arijit Singh quit playback singing

Won't stop making music, says Arijit

The 38-year-old said that he plans to continue creating music on his own and will complete all previously agreed-upon commitments.

"God has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist.Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music," he added.

The musician did not reveal the reason behind his decision. Singh’s abrupt announcement has left his fans in shock.

Arijit Singh is regarded as one of the biggest names in the Indian music industry today. His voice has not only become synonymous with romantic songs, but he has also left a strong impact through soulful, Sufi and patriotic tracks.

Along with Hindi, he has sung songs in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Kannada, showcasing his versatility across languages. The singer has recorded more than 300 songs so far, making him one of the most prolific and celebrated playback singers in the country.

His work has won him several Filmfare Awards, including multiple honours for Best Male Playback Singer. In July last year, Singh surpassed global stars Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to become the most-followed artist on Spotify, with 151 million followers.