'Largest trade deal in India's history': PM Modi sends strong message after India-EU FTA Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on India’s global economic partnerships underlined the scale and depth of India-EU ties and called the FTA a turning point.

New Delhi:

India and the European Union on Tuesday concluded negotiations on a historic and ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking the largest trade deal ever signed by either side. The agreement comes at a time when the global economy is under stress and geopolitical tensions are rising, sending a clear signal of confidence in open and rules-based global trade. Speaking at the India-EU Business Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered one of his strongest statements on India’s global economic partnerships. He underlined the scale and depth of India-EU ties and called the FTA a turning point.

“Now is the time to transform this partnership into a whole-of-society partnership. With this vision, we have today finalised a comprehensive FTA,” PM Modi said. He added that Indian investment in the EU has reached nearly 40 billion euros, while cooperation between Indian and European companies now spans R&D, manufacturing, and services.

Big boost for farmers, workers, and services

PM Modi said the agreement will open the European market to India’s labour-intensive sectors. Products such as textiles, gems and jewellery, auto components, and engineering goods will get easier access. “Fruits, vegetables, processed foods, and marine products will see new opportunities. Our farmers and fishermen will directly benefit,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted gains for the service sector, especially IT, education, traditional medicine, and business services. At a time when companies across the world are rethinking their strategies, PM Modi said the FTA sends a strong signal. “At such a time, this FTA is a clear and positive message for the business world,” he said.

A new era in India-EU relations

PM Modi said the visit of the Presidents of the European Council and European Commission marks a historic moment. “This is no ordinary diplomatic visit. It heralds a new era in India-European Union relations,” he said, noting that EU leaders are attending India’s Republic Day celebrations as chief guests for the first time.

He described the deal as the largest Free Trade Agreement in India’s history, symbolising a deep strategic alignment between the world’s two largest democracies.

Highlighting the scale of engagement, PM Modi said India-EU trade has doubled in the last 10 years to reach 180 billion euros. More than 6,000 European companies are operating in India, with EU investments crossing 120 billion euros. At the same time, 1,500 Indian companies are present in the European Union.

PM Modi said this growing alignment is built on shared values, common priorities, and strong people-to-people ties. “As market economies and open societies, there is a natural connection between our people,” he said.

