Trump claims Iran ready for ceasefire, Mojtaba Khamenei not alive; warns of 'more' US strikes on Kharg Island

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has questioned whether Mojtaba Khamenei, newly appointed Iran Supreme Leader, is alive. In interviews with NBC News and Fox News Radio, Trump noted that Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared publicly since his appointment following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, during US-Israeli strikes on February 28. Trump said, “I don’t know if he’s even alive. So far, nobody’s been able to show him. I’m hearing he’s not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that’s surrender.”

Public absence fuels speculation

Since becoming Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei has avoided public appearances, fueling questions about his health and whereabouts. CNN reported that he suffered injuries during the initial strikes, including a fractured foot, bruised eye, and minor facial lacerations.

Iranian authorities released a written statement attributed to him, vowing to continue pressure on US allies, disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and retaliate against regional rivals. US officials, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, have criticised the reliance on written statements, suggesting Mojtaba Khamenei is “scared, injured, on the run, and lacks legitimacy.”

Social media has circulated doctored images and AI-generated videos of Mojtaba, highlighting the mystery surrounding his leadership and presence.

US strikes on Kharg Island

Donald Trump confirmed that US forces carried out “precision strikes” on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal. Trump described the attacks as having “totally demolished” the island, while leaving pipelines intact to avoid lengthy reconstruction. He added, “We may hit it a few more times just for fun.” US Central Command reported targeting 90 military sites while preserving energy infrastructure.

Iran claimed that US forces used facilities in the United Arab Emirates to carry out the strikes and warned of retaliation against oil and energy infrastructure in the region.

Strait of Hormuz and oil security

Amid rising oil prices, Trump emphasised securing the Strait of Hormuz, asking “numerous countries affected by Iran” to assist in keeping the critical waterway open. He suggested nations including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom could send warships to protect oil tankers.

Iran seeks a deal, Trump sets conditions

Trump confirmed that Iran appears ready to negotiate, but he has not accepted any ceasefire yet. He said the terms are not “good enough” and any agreement would likely require Iran to fully abandon its nuclear program. Meanwhile, Tehran has not publicly responded to Trump’s remarks, and tensions remain high as the conflict enters its third week.