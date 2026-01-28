Jharkhand: 15 people, 4 policemen injured as violent clash erupts during idol immersion in Ramgarh, 10 held A Saraswati idol immersion event in Ramgarh's Lari village turned violent when participants began pelting stones at police trying to manage the procession. Four policemen and 15 others were injured. Ten people have been arrested, and an FIR names 42 people with 150 more unidentified.

Ramgarh:

A tense situation occurred in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Monday night when a Saraswati idol immersion procession in Lari village turned violent. According to officials, a sudden burst of stone pelting left four policemen and at least 15 othres injured. Ramgarh Sub Divisional Police Officer Parmeshwar Prasad said the trouble began when police attempted to maintain order during the procession. "During the idol immersion in Lari village, the crowd turned violent when police personnel tried to maintain law and order. The people who participated in the immersion processions suddenly started hurling stones at police personnel, resulting in injuries to four security men and at least 15 people," he added. The injured policemen received first aid at a local hospital and were released soon after.

Ten arrested, over 190 accused in fresh FIR

An FIR has been filed at the Rajrappa Police Station and ten people have already been taken into custody. Officer-in-charge Krishna Kumar confirmed that 42 people have been named in the case, while 150 unidentified persons have also been booked. However, he clarified that the incident was not communal in nature.

Administration on alert as probe continues

Following the clash, security measures have been tightened in the region. Authorities are identifying the remaining accused and assessing how the situation escalated so rapidly during what was supposed to be a routine immersion procession.

Similar incident on Lohardaga district

Earlier on Sunday, at least seven people were injured in brick-batting between two groups during the immersion of Goddess Sarswati idols in Lohardaga district, a police officer said. During the immersion ceremony, an altercation broke out between two groups in Urmudu village under Kudu block. The altercation turned violent when the two groups started throwing stones at each other, resulting in the injury to seven people, the officer said. Meanwhile, a similar stone-pelting between two groups occurred in Keredari block of Hazaribag district on Saturday night over playing objectionable songs in the idol immersion procession.

