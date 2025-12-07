Delhi: Stone pelting incident during religious event in Pandara Road area, woman seriously injured Delhi Police, along with Forensic Science Laboratory teams, swiftly responded to the incident and began collecting evidence at the site. Two individuals were taken into custody near the scene.

New Delhi:

A sudden stone-pelting attack disrupted a bhajan evening in Delhi’s Pandara Road area, leaving one woman seriously injured. The incident took place around 6:00 pm during the second day of a three-day festival celebrating the marriage of Thakur ji﻿. Devotees attending the 'bhajan sandhya' (religious event) were targeted when glass bottles and stones were hurled at the gathering.

Police response and investigation

Delhi Police and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams arrived promptly at the scene to collect evidence. Authorities detained two individuals near the location. Initial inquiries suggest that local labourers working on a nearby construction site may be responsible. The police are conducting further questioning to identify all involved.

Statement from VHP spokesperson

Vinod Bansal, national spokesperson for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), expressed concern over escalating tensions. He condemned the attack, noting the growing boldness of “jihadi” elements and their encroachment even in highly secure areas like Pandara Road’s A Block.

The attack involved throwing bricks, stones, glass bottles, and glasses, injuring several devotees, with one admitted in critical condition to a private hospital. Bansal criticised the perpetrators for locking themselves inside the construction site after the assault and called it a serious challenge to the safety of the Hindu community and residents of what is considered a sensitive and secure area.

Call for police action

The VHP spokesperson urged Delhi Police to take strict and timely action against the attackers to ensure such incidents do not go unpunished. He emphasised the gravity of this breach in security and the urgent need to maintain peace in the city’s vulnerable religious and residential spaces.

This incident has shaken the local community and raised concerns about the security at public religious gatherings in the capital. Authorities continue to investigate and strengthen measures to prevent similar attacks in the future.

Incident at Radha Rani wedding programme

During a three-day Radha Rani marriage program at the residence of SP Mani in Pandara Road A-125, a disturbing stone-throwing incident occurred during the final day’s bhajan kirtan. The event began around 5:00 pm, with approximately 100 people attending the gathering.

Objects thrown at the venue

Around 5:30 pm to 5:45 pm, a green coconut fell from the tent roof, hitting one of the bhajan singers' hands. Shortly thereafter, a piece of stone and then a glass shard were thrown into the pandal. The glass shard struck 60-year-old Madhu Manocha on the face, causing injury and bleeding inside the gathering venue.

Medical attention and police response

The injured woman was admitted to Apollo Hospital for medical treatment. Following the incident, police were informed and arrived promptly at the site along with a forensic team to collect evidence.

Accusations and investigation

The construction work occurring directly behind the event location is suspected to be the source of the stones and glass shards thrown at the pandal. Police have detained three laborers working at the construction site for questioning in connection with the incident.