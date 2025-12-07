Goa nightclub fire claims 25 lives, FIR filed against owners, event organisers and panchayat sarpanch detained Goa nightclub fire: CM Pramod Sawant has called for a magisterial inquiry to investigate the cause of the fire and assign accountability. Preliminary reports suggest the blaze originated on the nightclub’s first floor.

Panaji:

A tragic fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa has claimed 25 lives, prompting authorities to register an FIR against the club owners, event organisers, and the manager. In a significant development, the sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, who had issued the club’s trade license, has also been detained in connection with the incident.

FIR against owners and event organisers

Police have officially filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the nightclub’s owners, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The club’s manager and event organisers are also named in the FIR as investigations deepen. The blaze occurred shortly after midnight at the popular party venue located in Arpora village, around 25 km from Goa’s capital, Panaji.

Casualties and ongoing investigation

Among the 25 deceased, four were tourists and 14 were staff members. The identities of seven victims remain unknown as investigations continue. Six injured individuals are currently stable and receiving medical care, according to officials.

Detention of Panchayat Sarpanch over licensing issues

Roshan Redkar, sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, was detained due to his connection with the club’s licensing. Redkar revealed that the trade license was issued in 2013, but the club was operating amid internal disputes between the owners. He stated that the club lacked permission for construction, leading the panchayat to issue a demolition notice, which local Directorate of Panchayats officials temporarily stayed.

Chief Minister orders magisterial inquiry

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry to ascertain the fire’s cause and determine responsibility. He remarked on the preliminary findings indicating the fire started on the nightclub’s first floor. Congestion and narrow exits contributed to the heavy casualties, as many patrons were unable to evacuate efficiently. Some people who escaped to the ground floor became trapped due to the building’s constrained layout.

This tragic incident has plunged Goa into mourning and raised critical questions about safety regulations and licensing compliance in entertainment venues. With FIRs registered and key officials detained, authorities are actively investigating the nightclub fire to hold accountable those responsible and prevent such disasters in the future.