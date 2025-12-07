Bigg Boss 19: The stage is set, and the countdown has officially begun. After almost three months of non-stop gruelling, fights and kitchen politics, the winner of Bigg Boss 19 will be announced on Sunday night, December 7.
The show started with 18 contestants, and the Top 5 remain on the show: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Amaal Malik. Who will take home the Bigg Boss 19 winning trophy?
Follow India TV's live blog for real-time updates, voting trends, finalist performances, elimination rounds, and the winner announcement tonight. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute coverage.