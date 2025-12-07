Advertisement
The Bigg Boss 19 finale is just hours away, with Gaurav, Farrhana, Tanya, Pranit and Amaal competing for the trophy. Stay tuned for live updates, voting trends, finalist performances, eliminations, and the winner reveal tonight.

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Live Updates: Who will win the show tonight?
Written ByAnindita Mukhopadhyay  Edited ByKamna Arora  
New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19: The stage is set, and the countdown has officially begun. After almost three months of non-stop gruelling, fights and kitchen politics, the winner of Bigg Boss 19 will be announced on Sunday night, December 7. 

The show started with 18 contestants, and the Top 5 remain on the show: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Amaal Malik. Who will take home the Bigg Boss 19 winning trophy?

Follow India TV's live blog for real-time updates, voting trends, finalist performances, elimination rounds, and the winner announcement tonight. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute coverage. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Finale, Voting, Top 5, Real-Time Results (2025)

  • 4:51 PM (IST)Dec 07, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Bigg Boss 19 finale live: Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj's special performance

    Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishej Bajaj, who were extremely thick inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, will enthral fans with a special performance tonight. Here's a glimpse:

  • 4:45 PM (IST)Dec 07, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Bigg Boss 19 winner countdown: Four and a half hours to go

    Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere is all set to start from 9 pm. Expect star performances, flashbacks, eliminations and the final winner announcement in BB 19's last episode.

      

  • 3:59 PM (IST)Dec 07, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Bigg Boss 19 contestant update: Who are in the Top 5?

    The Top 5 contestants of the show are - Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, and Amaal Malik.

  • 3:57 PM (IST)Dec 07, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Bigg Boss 19 finale live: When and where to watch

    Bigg Boss will premiere on TV as well as on the JioHotstar app. Throughout the season, BB 19 was telecast on Colors TV channel at 10:30 pm, and JioHotstar at 9 pm. However, the timings will clash on the day of the grand finale. You can watch Bigg Boss 19 grand finale on both TV and OTT at the same time - 9 pm.

Bigg Boss 19
