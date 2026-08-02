Aditi Sharma accuses husband Abhineet Kaushik and his family of domestic violence; FIR registered

New Delhi:

Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered at Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway. The FIR, lodged on July 31, names her husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, his mother, Urmila Kaushik, and his sister, Kirti Kaushik. Aditi has often been in the spotlight for her personal life and is now making headlines over the domestic violence case.

Aditi Sharma alleges domestic violence

According to the complaint, Aditi has accused the three of physical and mental harassment, domestic violence, assault, verbal abuse, questioning her character, and misappropriating the jewellery she received at her wedding, which she claims has not been returned.

In her statement to the police, the actor said she first met Abhineet during an online acting class in June 2021. Their friendship later developed into a romantic relationship. She has also levelled several serious allegations of domestic violence against her husband.

Aditi Sharma levels serious allegations against husband

According to Aditi, the couple began living together in an apartment in Goregaon West in September 2024 before getting married on November 12, 2024, with the consent of both families.

She alleged that her husband's behaviour changed within days of the wedding. Frequent arguments reportedly broke out over issues such as her choice of clothing and other trivial matters. She further claimed that instead of contributing to household expenses, her husband would often ask her for money.

The complaint also mentions an incident on January 1, 2025, when an argument over coffee allegedly escalated into verbal abuse. Aditi claimed that after this, her husband began questioning her character, accusing her of having an affair, repeatedly checking her mobile phone, and eventually started sleeping in a separate room. She also alleged that she was prevented from speaking to her parents.

Aditi Sharma says wedding jewellery was not returned

Aditi further alleged that her mother in law retained possession of her wedding jewellery, which included gold chains, rings, a diamond ring, a mangalsutra and bangles. According to the complaint, the jewellery was never returned despite repeated requests.

She also claimed that during attempts to resolve the marital dispute, her mother in law and sister in law sided with her husband and continued to harass her.

Police investigation underway

Following Aditi Sharma's complaint, the Goregaon Police have registered an FIR against the three accused and launched an investigation into the allegations.

As of now, neither Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik nor any member of his family has issued a public statement responding to the complaint.

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