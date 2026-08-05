Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Highlights: Vijay government reaffirms $1.5 trillion economy goal by 2036

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson on Wednesday presented the maiden budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led coalition government in the Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2026-27. Earlier, the TVK-led government had released a White Paper on the State's finances. The TVK claimed that Tamil Nadu's actual outstanding debt stood at Rs 13.18 lakh crore, including the combined debt of public sector undertakings. While presenting the Budget, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said that bicycles equipped with helmets and water bottles, worth Rs 277 crore, will be distributed to Class 11 students studying in government and government-aided schools. Wilson also said that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government's first Budget lays down the roadmap to achieve this genuine long-term vision.