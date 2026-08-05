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Tamil Nadu Budget 2026 Highlights: Vijay government reaffirms $1.5 trillion economy goal by 2036

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Updated:

While presenting the Budget, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government's first Budget lays down the roadmap to achieve this genuine long-term vision.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson.
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson. Image Source : Screengrab
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson on Wednesday presented the maiden budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led coalition government in the Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2026-27. Earlier, the TVK-led government had released a White Paper on the State's finances. The TVK claimed that Tamil Nadu's actual outstanding debt stood at Rs 13.18 lakh crore, including the combined debt of public sector undertakings. While presenting the Budget, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said that bicycles equipped with helmets and water bottles, worth Rs 277 crore, will be distributed to Class 11 students studying in government and government-aided schools.  Wilson also said that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government's first Budget lays down the roadmap to achieve this genuine long-term vision. 

 

Tamil Nadu Budget 2026

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  • 11:51 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Annal Ambedkar Entrepreneur Development Scheme

    A sum of Rs 165 crore has been allocated for the Annal Ambedkar Entrepreneur Development Scheme, said the Finance Minister.

  • 11:47 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    3 new metro rail corridors

    The state government has proposed three new metro rail corridors: Airport-Kelambakkam, Koyambedu-Pattabiram, and Poonamallee-Sunguvarchatram.

  • 11:32 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    8-gram gold coin to women on their wedding

    • Announcement of India's first AI city in Tamil Nadu; Rs 5 crore has been allocated to establish 'Arivagam'. 
    • 12 new old-age homes will be established across 12 districts.
    • The government has allocated Rs 812 crore to provide an 8-gram gold coin and a silk saree to women on their wedding day.
  • 11:29 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Rs 560 crore for Thai Maman Gold Ring Scheme

    Rs 560 crore has been allocated for the 'Thai Maman Gold Ring Scheme'. Under this scheme, every child born in government hospitals will receive a 1-gram gold ring.

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Vetri Tamilagam Vision Plan

    "The government is committed to making the necessary investments in human resources to transform Tamil Nadu into a state free from poverty, providing equal opportunities for all, upholding social justice, and building a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036. To carry this vision forward, the Vetri Tamilagam Vision Plan will be implemented," said Finance Minister N Marie Wilson.

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    AI skills training to be provided to 5,00,000 students

    "By 2031, artificial intelligence (AI) skills training will be provided to 5,00,000 students studying in engineering colleges, polytechnic colleges, and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state," said Finance Minister N Marie Wilson.

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Steps being taken to bring the state out of 'financial crunch'

    Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said several steps were being taken to bring the state out of "financial crunch." He said CM Vijay has made a big achievement by stopping "cut" in tenders to some parties and individuals. He also listed reformative initiatives, including transparency in tenders.

  • 11:00 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Tamil Nadu to get 5 new ITIs

    The Finance Minister said that a Special Law College will be established in Madurai from the 2027–28 academic year. Rs 8,393 crore has been allocated to the Higher Education Department. Five new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will be established across Tamil Nadu at a total estimated cost of Rs 90 crore.

  • 10:54 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Vetri Laptop Scheme' for college students

    Finance Minister N Marie Wilson announced that the State Government will implement the 'Vetri Laptop Scheme' for college students. He also said that Rs 44,527 crore has been allocated for the School Education Department. 

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Class 11 students to get free bicycles

    Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said that bicycles equipped with helmets and water bottles, worth Rs 277 crore, will be distributed to Class 11 students studying in government and government-aided schools.

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Tamil Nadu government opposes NEET exam

    While presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Marie Wilson opposed the NEET exam, demanded the scrapping of this system and urged the Central Government to conduct medical entrance exams based on the old system. 

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Aug 05, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson presents Budget

    The maiden Budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was presented in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson.

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