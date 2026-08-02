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Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh gets premiere date; know when and where to watch

Written By: Twinkle Gupta @Twinkklegupta
Published: ,Updated:

The new game show, 'Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh', is set to premiere soon. Here's everything you need to know about the show's premiere date, streaming platform and where to watch it.

Know when and where to watch Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh.
Know when and where to watch Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh. Image Source : IG: Sony LIV
New Delhi:

The makers of Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh have announced the show's premiere date and time. Hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harssh Limbachiyaa, the show is all set to bring a new dose of fun and entertainment to viewers.

For the unversed, the show will feature Bharti and Harssh having fun with their industry friends. They will bring them together and put them through various games and situations. Read on to know when and where you can watch the show.

Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh gets premiere date

Sharing the announcement video, Sony LIV wrote, "24th August se, har Mon–Fri raat 8 baje... aa raha hai Indian Game Show with Bharti & Harssh! Jahan doston ko phasayenge... aur aapko hasayenge. @anitahassanandani @deepikasingh150 Sirf Sony Entertainment Television aur Sony LIV par! (sic)."

Also Read:

Bharti Singh, Harssh Limbachiyaa set to host Indian Game Show with their LOL family; first promo out | Watch

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section
Bharti Singh Tv Show SonyLiv
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