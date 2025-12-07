Bigg Boss 19 finale: Winner Gaurav Khanna takes way Rs 50 lakh cash prize and grand trophy The winner of Bigg Boss 19 has been announced and TV actor Gaurav Khanna is the winner of this season. The actor won a lot more than just the cash prize so let's have a look at his earning through Bigg Boss 19.

New Delhi:

The exciting journey of the reality show Bigg Boss 19 came to end today with Gaurav Khanna lighting the BB 19 trophy. The TV actor was competing against 18 contestants through out the show and was seen giving tough fight to top 5 finalists Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Farhana Bhatt. His Bigg Boss journey turned fruitful for the him and he has added another feather to his cap.

The actor, who made a massive comeback on television with his Anupamaa, then post his exit from the superhit show, he won the first season of Celebrity MasterChef and now he has won Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19.

Bigg Boss 19 winning amount and prize

The winner of Bigg Boss 19 was during the grand finale on December 7. Gaurav Khanna received the prize money of Rs 50 lakh rupees and the grand trophy, which resembles this year's theme.

The trophy design is special

It is known that the theme of the 19th season of Bigg Boss was 'Gharwalon ki sarkaar'. The participants were given the freedom to make their own decisions inside the house. The trophy has been designed along the lines of this theme. The trophy features two hands. These are reportedly studded with silver, crystals, or diamonds. The hands are depicted in a way that they join together to form the design of a roof. At the bottom of the trophy, there is a crystal-studded gold-framed Bigg Boss sign.

Gaurav Khanna is taking much more than just cash prize

Gaurav Khanna won a brand new car during a task inside the Bigg Boss house. Along with that, he won coupons worth Ts 1.5 lakh from Flipkart and now after turning up the winner of Bigg Boss 19, the TV actor has also won Rs 50 lakh.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 finale: Pranit More eliminated from BB 19, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna move to Top 2