Actor-producer Kamaal R Khan arrested by Mumbai Police in Oshiwara firing case Bollywood actor-producer Kamaal R Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the Oshiwara firing case after a bullet was traced to his licensed gun. He will be produced before the court today, and the police will seek custodial remand for further investigation.

New Delhi:

Actor-producer Kamaal R Khan has been arrested by Mumbai Police on Saturday, in connection with a firing incident at a residential building in the city.

A detailed walkthrough has been sent regarding the firing incident that took place last Sunday at Nalanda Apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai, and the subsequent arrest of Kamaal R Khan in the case. It explains how the FSL team traced the exact location and provided their technical inputs.

Kamaal R Khan arrested in Mumbai: What was the incident?

For the unversed, last Sunday, a firing incident was reported near Nalanda Society in Oshiwara, Mumbai. After the incident, a police team along with a forensic team reached the spot, but at that time it could not be determined from which direction the bullet had been fired.

During the investigation, the police team and the Crime Branch team, after forensic analysis, determined the direction from which the bullet was fired. The police team also marked a location near KRK's residence and also examined nearby CCTV footage.

After the location was identified, the police took Kamaal R Khan into custody last evening for questioning. Following the interrogation, it became clear that the bullet had been fired from KRK's licensed firearm. However, in his statement, KRK claimed that after cleaning the weapon, he fired it towards the mangrove area near his house, but the bullet travelled as far as Nalanda Apartment.

Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident. It may be noted that writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra (45) resides on the second floor of the same building, while model Prateek Baid (29) lives on the fourth floor. After recording Kamaal Khan's statement, the police formally arrested him late at night. He will be produced before the court today, and the police will seek custodial remand for further investigation.

Also Read: Actor Kamaal R Khan questioned by Mumbai Police in Oshiwara firing case