Panaji Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting begins across 30 wards for CCP polls

Panaji:

Polling concluded smoothly on March 11 (Wednesday), for the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) elections across 30 wards, with vote counting commenced at 8:00 am on March 13 (Friday) at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium. Voter turnout reached an impressive 69.07 per cent, highlighted by Ward 23's record 81.94 per cent, as 69 candidates vied using traditional ballot papers at 48 booths; reservations covered 10 wards for women, 8 for OBCs, and 1 for STs. This high-stakes civic contest pits Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed forces, led by Panaji MLA Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate fielding a full slate including incumbent Mayor Rohit Monserrate in Ward 4, against a united opposition coalition of State Congress supporters and independents like Utpal Parrikar.

In the 2021 CCP elections held on March 20, the BJP-backed panel under Babush Monserrate secured a landslide triumph, clinching 25 of 30 wards despite a relatively lower turnout of 70.19 per cent- the weakest among Goa's civic polls then. Remaining seats went to independents and opposition-backed contenders, underscoring BJP's stronghold in Panaji's municipal governance amid fierce local rivalries. That win solidified the Monserrate faction's control over the coastal capital's civic affairs, from infrastructure to waste management.

As Panaji's residents await Friday's final verdict, the 2026 battle carries forward the 2021 momentum where BJP's comprehensive sweep set a high bar, now tested by opposition unity and robust participation. With all 30 wards contested fiercely, outcomes could reshape CCP leadership, influencing Goa's urban policy ahead of state elections; historical dominance suggests BJP retention, but turnout vigor hints at potential shifts in key wards.