  Panaji Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting begins across 30 wards for CCP polls
Panaji Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting begins across 30 wards for CCP polls

Written By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Updated:

Panaji Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: This intense municipal showdown features BJP-supported contenders, spearheaded by Panaji MLA Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate with candidates across all wards, including sitting Mayor Rohit Monserrate in Ward 4.

Panaji:

Polling concluded smoothly on March 11 (Wednesday), for the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) elections across 30 wards, with vote counting commenced at 8:00 am on March 13 (Friday) at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium. Voter turnout reached an impressive 69.07 per cent, highlighted by Ward 23's record 81.94 per cent, as 69 candidates vied using traditional ballot papers at 48 booths; reservations covered 10 wards for women, 8 for OBCs, and 1 for STs. This high-stakes civic contest pits Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed forces, led by Panaji MLA Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate fielding a full slate including incumbent Mayor Rohit Monserrate in Ward 4, against a united opposition coalition of State Congress supporters and independents like Utpal Parrikar.

In the 2021 CCP elections held on March 20, the BJP-backed panel under Babush Monserrate secured a landslide triumph, clinching 25 of 30 wards despite a relatively lower turnout of 70.19 per cent- the weakest among Goa's civic polls then. Remaining seats went to independents and opposition-backed contenders, underscoring BJP's stronghold in Panaji's municipal governance amid fierce local rivalries. That win solidified the Monserrate faction's control over the coastal capital's civic affairs, from infrastructure to waste management.

As Panaji's residents await Friday's final verdict, the 2026 battle carries forward the 2021 momentum where BJP's comprehensive sweep set a high bar, now tested by opposition unity and robust participation. With all 30 wards contested fiercely, outcomes could reshape CCP leadership, influencing Goa's urban policy ahead of state elections; historical dominance suggests BJP retention, but turnout vigor hints at potential shifts in key wards. 

Live updates :Panaji Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE

  • 8:27 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Atanasio Monserrate confident in CCP panel, Utpal Parrikar slams civic apathy

    Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate voiced strong optimism for his panel's success in the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) elections, confirming candidates after talks with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and party leaders. Utpal Parrikar criticised the existing civic body for ignoring residents' issues, pushing for more public input in governance decisions.

  • 8:14 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Utpal Parrikar's past bid and 'Ami Panjekar' strategy

    Utpal Parrikar previously contested as an independent in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections for the Panaji seat after being denied a BJP ticket, but lost to Revenue Minister Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate. Sources say he's now engaging stakeholders to form a wide-ranging yet independent citizens' panel for the CCP polls. Parrikar stresses preventing vote splits while keeping the focus on civic fixes.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    2021 BJP landslide victory sets the benchmark in Panaji

    In the March 20, 2021, CCP elections, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Monserrate-led group swept 25 of 30 wards at 70.19 per cent turnout, Goa's lowest then, leaving five for opposition independents and Congress allies.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Vote counting begins across 30 wards for CCP polls

    The vote counting began across 30 wards for the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) elections on March 13 at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium where polling was wrapped up on March 11. 

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP vs United Opposition in high-stakes clash

    The contest pits BJP-backed panel leader Panaji MLA Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate, contesting all 30 wards with Mayor Rohit Monserrate in Ward 4, against a Congress-supported opposition coalition featuring independent candidates like Utpal Parrikar.

     

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Utpal Parrikar launches 'Ami Panjekar' for Panaji civic polls

    Utpal Parrikar, son of the late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, has launched 'Ami Panjekar' (We Panjimkars), an independent citizens' panel targeting civic issues in the upcoming Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) elections.

    He emphasised that the forum isn't a direct challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Instead, it unites people from various political backgrounds to focus solely on local problems like infrastructure and services, steering clear of broader party politics.

     

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Robust voter turnout in Panaji Municipal Corporation Elections

    Voter participation in Panaji hit 69.07 per cent, peaking at 81.94 per cent in Ward 23, as 69 candidates competed via ballot papers at 48 booths; reservations included 10 wards for women, 8 for OBCs and 1 for STs.

     

  • 6:39 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Panaji CCP polls conclude, vote counting awaits on March 13

    Polling for the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) elections wrapped up on March 11 (Wednesday), across 30 wards, with votes set to be tallied starting at 8:00 am on March 13 (Friday) at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa.

     

Top News

