Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has announced that the May installment of the 'Kalaignar Urimai Thogai' scheme will soon be credited to the bank accounts of eligible women beneficiaries. The statement comes days after he took the oath as the Chief Minister on May 10. Officials have been preparing for the timely rollout of the monthly financial support that grants Rs 1,000 to women heads of households. The Chief Minister assured that the transfer process is already underway and beneficiaries can expect the amount to reflect in their accounts shortly.
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- Women to get May month installment of Rs 1,000 under 'Kalaignar Urimai Thogai' scheme soon: CM Vijay
Women to get May month installment of Rs 1,000 under 'Kalaignar Urimai Thogai' scheme soon: CM Vijay
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay announced that the Rs 1,000 May installment under the 'Kalaignar Urimai Thogai' scheme for women beneficiaries will be deposited soon. He assured quick processing and timely financial support.
Chennai:
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