Aspirants Season 3 on OTT: When and where to watch Naveen Kasturia's series online

New Delhi:

The much-awaited third instalment of Aspirants premiered worldwide on March 13. The next chapter of the popular Hindi drama series is created and produced by The Viral Fever and directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish. The series first premiered in 2021 and became an instant hit.

Aspirants Season 3: When and where to watch, cast

Aspirants Season 3 has dropped on Prime Video on March 13 with five episodes. The new season features Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey and Tengam Celine, with Jatin Goswami joining the cast this time.

Talking about the series, Naveen Kasturia said, "Aspirants has always been incredibly special to me because audiences did not just watch Abhilash, they grew up with him", adding, “In Season 3, we meet him at a point where the dream has come true on paper, but the ground reality is far more complicated. He is juggling public expectations, personal guilt, and the fear of letting down the people who believed in him most. For me, what made this chapter powerful was exploring how ambition feels when you already have everything at stake. This version of Abhilash is more vulnerable, more conflicted, and a lot more honest about his flaws. I’m grateful that viewers continue to resonate with his story, and I cannot wait for viewers to see where his journey goes next.” Watch the trailer of Aspirants Season 3 here:

Aspirants Season 3: Story

Aspirants Season 3 continues Abhilash’s story across two timelines. At present, DM Abhilash is under investigation following allegations made against him by ALC Sandeep Ohlan. The inquiry begins to affect both his professional ambitions and his personal relationships with Deepa, Guri, Dhairya, SK, and Sandeep, while also introducing a new rival.

The past timeline revisits a younger Abhilash after he qualifies for the IRS. Despite securing the position, he returns to Mukherjee Nagar to prepare for the IAS one final time, where he navigates new friendships and rivalries along the way.

