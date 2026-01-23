Actor Kamaal R Khan questioned by Mumbai Police in Oshiwara firing case A senior officer stated that so far Khan has neither been taken into police custody nor formally arrested. However, he has been included in the police’s list of prime suspects.

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Police is questioning actor Kamaal R Khan in connection with a recent firing incident that took place in the Oshiwara area, as per sources. A senior officer stated that so far Khan has neither been taken into police custody nor formally arrested. However, he has been included in the police’s list of prime suspects.

After the ongoing interrogation, an arrest is likely to take place within the next few hours.

Oshiwara firing case

Two bullets were discovered in separate flats of a residential building in Oshiwara, western Mumbai, on Sunday night, PTI reported citing officials. According to police, one bullet was recovered from a flat on the second floor, while another was found in a flat on the fourth floor of Nalanda Apartment.

Local police and the Crime Branch quickly reached the scene and launched an investigation to determine how the bullets ended up inside the flats.

Authorities are examining the premises and collecting evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

Who is Kamaal R Khan

Kamaal R Khan (KRK) is an Indian film personality, actor, producer, writer and internet commentator, known for his controversial presence in Bollywood and on social media. Born on January 1, 1975 in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, he gained popularity after producing, writing, and starring in the 2008 film Deshdrohi.

KRK appeared on Bigg Boss Season 3 (2009), which significantly increased his public visibility, and later acted in a supporting role in Ek Villain (2014). Today, he is primarily known as a self-styled film critic on YouTube and X, where his blunt, provocative reviews and personal attacks on celebrities often spark debates and legal disputes.