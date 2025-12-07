Bigg Boss 19 finale: Pranit More eliminated from BB 19, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna move to Top 2 After making it to top 3, stand up comedian Pranit More has been evicted from Bigg Boss 19. With this, BB 19 has got it's top 2, i.e. Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna.

New Delhi:

Stand-up comedian Pranit More has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 house after making it to the top 3. The BB 19 contestant, who hoped to leave the show after closing the lights of the Bigg Boss house along with Gaurav, was unable to live his dream.

The stand-up comic, whose BB journey was no less than an underdog one, had to leave the show after making it to the top 5. However, the man who made everyone laugh throughout the show would be proud of his journey.

Bigg Boss 19's top 2

With Pranit's elimination, Bigg Boss 19 has also got its finalists. Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna are the top 2 contenders of this season. The actors, who showed two completely different personalities from each other, have made it to the topmost spots of the competition.

Abhishek seemed cold with Pranit More

Abhishek Bajaj, the Bigg Boss 19 contestant who was evicted from the house after Pranit's decision, seemed cold with the finalist and said that he played the game with “his friend.” However, Pranit being Pranit, he tried to calm the situation with a joke and made it clear that he saved Ashnoor, also his friend, from elimination.

Tanya and Amaal were evicted ahead of Pranit

Making it to the top 5, Tanya Mittal, the spiritual influencer, and singer-composer Amaal Mallik looked like good competition to others. However, they were the first ones to be evicted from Bigg Boss 19's top 5. Amaal was evicted first, and after making it to the top 4, Tanya Mittal was eliminated with a briefcase task between her and close ally Farrhana Bhatt.

Pranit More was sick inside the Bigg Boss 19 house

The Bigg Boss 19 journey for the stand-up comic was full of ups and downs. Pranit suffered from dengue and was sent out of the house for medical treatment. Later, he was brought back into the house, and the Bigg Boss 19 contestant thought that he was different and more confident in the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Winner LIVE Updates: Amaal Mallik eliminated; Top 4 contestants still in race for trophy