Kalyan-Dombivali civic polls: Shiv Sena-UBT alleges kidnapping of corporators as Shinde forges MNS alliance

In a dramatic post-poll twist, Shiv Sena (UBT) has accused rivals of foul play after two of its newly elected corporators vanished, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)-backed Shiv Sena majority in Kalyan-Dombivli's civic body. The developments signal intensifying power struggles in Maharashtra's fractured political landscape.

Mystery vanishing of Sena-UBT Corporators sparks kidnapping fears

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Kalyan unit filed a police complaint on Friday, reporting the sudden disappearance of two freshly elected corporators, Madhur Umesh Mhatre and Kirti Rajan Dhone. Despite frantic outreach to families, relatives, and party leaders, all contact attempts failed- their phones remain switched off.

District chief Sharad Shivraj Patil lodged the FIR at Kolsewadi police station, demanding a missing persons probe. He warned the episode threatens "democratic values, law and order, and public trust," hinting at possible pressure, fraud, kidnapping, or worse from political adversaries.

Senior inspector Ganesh Nayinde confirmed a probe is underway, with seven Sena (UBT) corporators already registering as a group under leader Umesh Borgaonkar. The party secured 11 seats in the 122-member KDMC on January 15.

Poll verdict: Shinde Sena dominates, BJP close behind

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena swept 52-53 seats, edging out BJP's 51 in the January 15 polls. Sena (UBT) trailed at 11, with MNS grabbing five, Congress two, and NCP (SP) one. The results shattered pre-poll alliances, paving the way for unexpected bedfellows.

Shinde hailed MNS support as development-driven, not ideological. "MNS backed us for ward progress, just as in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls," he said, praising Raj Thackeray's focus on larger interests over personal gain. BJP remains integral to the power-sharing.

The Sena-MNS pact blindsided Sena (UBT) and BJP's erstwhile partners, ensuring a Mahayuti mayor in most civic bodies. Shinde mocked opposition dreams of mayoral claims without numbers.

Shinde unveils Bal Thackeray legacy welfare push

At a press conference, Shinde dismissed Sena (UBT) cries of rigged mayor reservation draws, urging court recourse if needed. He spotlighted ambitious public schemes under the 'Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Urban Public Welfare Campaign' for the Shiv Sena founder's centenary.

Key initiatives include 'Arogya Aplya Daari' for door-to-door health checks starting in Mumbai's BMC, expanding statewide with zero-prescription, cashless care. Fort cleanliness drives, RO filters at UNESCO sites, plastic-free zones, and Rs1 lakh honorariums for Shivaji devotees feature prominently.

Self-defense training for 10,000 girls, slum redevelopment via MHADA/CIDCO/MMRDA for 4 million Mumbai homes and Rs 539 crore funding- Rs3 crore per corporation, Rs1 crore per council- roll out across 29 corporations and 394 councils.