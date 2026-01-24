Temperature expected to fall in Delhi over next two days, rain prediction today Delhi’s temperature dropped below 10 degrees after Friday’s rain, bringing back cold conditions, clearer skies, improved air quality, and a further fall in temperatures expected over the next two days.

New Delhi:

Delhi's weather has cooled down again after a day of rain in the national capital and the adjoining NCR on Friday, January 23. The mercury dropped below 10 degrees as the chilling weather returned after a few days of rising temperatures in Delhi. Meanwhile, the weather is likely to fall in the national capital over the next two days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the temperature in Delhi is expected to further fall over the next two days, while rain is forecast for today as well. The mercury is predicted to hover at 20 degrees maximum, while it is expected to reach 6 degrees today.

The rainfall has brought a change to the weather conditions with cool winds blowing in Delhi. The pollution levels have dropped as the sky turned clearer, with visibility having been improved significantly.

Weather in Lucknow, Patna, and Jaipur

As per the update, light rain may fall in the morning in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, with a minimum temperature of about 10°C. In Patna, Bihar, the weather will remain clear, and the minimum temperature is expected to be 13°C. Meanwhile, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the minimum temperature will drop to around 5°C, and the sky may remain cloudy.

Delhi witnesses first rain of the year, sees wettest January day in two years

The national capital recorded the year’s first rain and the highest January rainfall in two years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the highest rainfall ever recorded in January occurred on January 30, 2023, when the city received 20.4 mm of rain.

Rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm was notable across Delhi-NCR, with Ridge recording the highest at 17.4 mm, followed by Palam (14.0 mm), Lodi Road (13.4 mm), Safdarjung (13.2 mm), and Ayanagar (11.5 mm), reflecting widespread light to moderate rainfall.

Rainfall was mainly confined to the morning and early afternoon on Friday, with minimal to no precipitation later in the day. Most weather stations recorded light to moderate rain between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm, after which the activity gradually subsided.