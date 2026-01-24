Trump warns Canada: Rejecting US 'Golden Dome' over Greenland means 'China will eat you up' Trump's rant came right after Carney's Davos WEF speech, where he decried the crumbling 'rules-based order' and tariff bullying- obvious shots at Trump's Greenland push and trade aggression.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump unleashed a fiery broadside against Canada on Friday (January 23), blasting its opposition to his ambitious "Golden Dome" missile defense shield over Greenland while cozying up to China. Labelling PM Mark Carney ungrateful for US security "freebies," Trump cautioned that Beijing could devour the northern neighbour in a year amid escalating trade spats and strategic rifts.

Trump's Truth Social tirade targets Canada's Greenland stance

In a blistering Truth Social post, Trump fumed, "Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favour of doing business with China, who will 'eat them up' within the first year!"

The outburst followed Carney's World Economic Forum (WEF) remarks in Davos, where he slammed fading "rules-based order" and tariff coercion- clear jabs at Trump's Greenland ambitions and trade tactics. Trump retorted at the WEF summit: "Canada gets a lot of freebies from us... They should be grateful to us," adding, "Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark."

Carney's China trade pivot ignites US fury

On January 17, Carney unveiled a landmark trade pact with China, unlocking $7 billion in export markets for Canadian firms. The deal slashes Canada's 100 per cent tariff on Chinese EVs- capped initially at 49,000 units, rising to 70,000 over five years- in exchange for Beijing dropping canola seed tariffs from 84% to 15%.

Carney hailed China as "more predictable" than the volatile US, which slaps Canada with 35% goods levies, 50% on metals, and 25% on non-US autos. His office framed it as economic resilience: "In a divided world, Canada is diversifying... China presents enormous opportunities." Trump sees this as betrayal, especially with his "Golden Dome"- a proposed Arctic missile shield- poised to safeguard North America, including Canada, from threats.

WEF clash exposes deepening US-Canada rifts

Trump's Wednesday WEF address demanded gratitude for US protections, positioning the Golden Dome as a shared boon. Carney's pushback highlighted "great power rivalry," resisting US pressure on Greenland- a strategic mineral-rich territory Trump covets.

Sino-US tariff wars add fuel: Both threatened 100% hikes, but Trump-Xi talks exempted some Chinese goods until November 10. Canada, caught in the crossfire, leans East, irking the US president who views it as existential dependence.

Strategic stakes: Greenland, trade and arctic power plays

Greenland's location amplifies tensions- vital for missile defense amid Russia-China Arctic maneuvers. Trump's dome envisions a protective umbrella, but Canada's China tilt risks undermining it.