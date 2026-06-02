Firing reported outside Khan Sir's coaching centre in Patna, police rush to spot, probe underway

Patna:

An incident of gunfire was on Tuesday night reported outside the coaching centre of renowned YouTuber and educator Khan Sir, in the Musallahpur area of ​​Patna. It is reported that approximately 5 to 6 rounds were fired. This has allegedly happened due to a power struggle between two coaching institutes. The incident is said to have taken place in the Musallahpur Haat area of ​​Patna, where Khan Sir's coaching institute is located. According to preliminary information, the shooting occurred amid an ongoing dispute over supremacy between Khan Sir and the director of a rival coaching institute.

Around 5 to 6 rounds of firing were reported: Police

Musallahpur Police Station Officer Situ Kumari said that reports of gunfire have been received. Verification is underway. It is reported that around 5 to 6 rounds of firing took place. Posters and banners of Khan Sir were also torn down along the roadside.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and began investigating the matter. Police are reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras and questioning eyewitnesses. However, no official statement has yet been issued by the police regarding the motive for the shooting or the suspects. The investigation is underway.

All you need to know about Khan Sir

Khan Sir is famous for coaching for various competitive examinations using YouTube and digital media to reach out to students. He also runs a popular coaching centre in Patna by the name of 'Khan GS Research Centre' and is famous for his unique teaching style.



He has never revealed his real name and most people know him by just the short sobriquet - Khan Sir. Earlier, some people claimed on social media that his name was Amit Singh. However, some also claimed that his name is Faisal Khan and he was a resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.



Whenever he was asked about his real name, the YouTuber said that the coaching institute he is associated with has refused to divulge any details about his real name or personal contact details.

Last year, Khan Sir made a claim in a video and he was seen telling students of his class, "I did not tell you guys one thing: when the war was on, I got married."

The students can be heard erupting into cheers at the news as Khan Sir had a tough time making them hold their horses. He said, "Initially I wanted to put off the wedding and go and help the soldiers fighting the enemy at the borders. But things had been planned by my parents and they were distraught.”

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