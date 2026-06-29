Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on Ram Temple donation theft case; CBI-led SIT probe plea deferred

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a petition seeking an investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case. The court observed that there was no immediate need to hear the matter on an urgent basis and directed that it be listed before a regular Bench after the court vacations. The petition sought a court-monitored investigation into the alleged misappropriation of donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. It has requested that the probe be conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Top court refuses urgent listing

While hearing the plea seeking an early listing, the apex court made it clear that the matter does not warrant immediate intervention at this stage. "There is no need for an urgent hearing in this matter at present," the court said. It subsequently directed that the petition be listed before a regular Bench after the conclusion of the court vacations for further consideration.

Petition seeks court-monitored CBI-SIT investigation

The plea alleges financial irregularities in the handling of donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and seeks an independent investigation under the supervision of the apex court. The petitioner has sought the constitution of a CBI-led Special Investigation Team to examine the allegations and ensure a fair, impartial and time-bound probe into the matter.

All 8 accused to appear before Ayodhya court today

Notably, all eight accused in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case are scheduled to be produced before the Special Court for Corruption Act cases in Ayodhya on Monday for judicial custody proceedings, as the local bar association meets to decide whether its lawyers will represent them. Tight security has been put in place at the Ayodhya court, with a large police force deployed both inside the court premises and outside the complex. The accused were sent to jail till Monday by the remand magistrate on Friday. They are expected to be sent back to judicial custody after today's appearance. The Ayodhya Bar Association will decide on providing representation to the accused.

About the case

The alleged Ram Temple donation theft case has witnessed significant developments in recent weeks, with Uttar Pradesh Police conducting raids, recovering cash, jewellery and financial documents, and recording statements of several individuals connected to the investigation. Police sources have indicated that statements of around 140 people are expected to be recorded as part of the ongoing probe.

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