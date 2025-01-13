Khan sir's big statement amid ongoing protests, calls for removal of BPSC chairman

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Khan Sir (Bihar educator and YouTuber)

Amid the ongoing BPSC protest, Bihar Educator, and Youtuber Khan sir has made a big statement. He called for the removal of the BPSC chairman, adding his voice to the growing dissent. His statement comes as the protest against the BPSC's 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) continues to gain momentum, with candidates alleging irregularities and demanding a re-examination.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Educator and YouTuber, Khan Sir says, "Some people have been planted into the BPSC which are deliberately maligning the image of the state government. The BPSC chairman should be removed."

Legal notice to politicians and coaching institutes

On Saturday, the commission sent legal notices to politicians and coaching institutes to levelling allegations against it. According to the news agency, Khan sir is one of those recipients who received legal notice for voicing over the BPSC action. Apart from him, Prashant Kishor who is the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, has also received legal notice. According to him, the BPSC notice has asked Kishor to provide "full details of irrefutable and verifiable proofs and evidence" within 7 days to support his allegations regarding malpractices in the Integrated 70th CCE. As per the notice, Kishor alleged in his interviews that "jobs of children were sold for Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore" and claimed the scandal amounted to "more than Rs 1,000 crore".

The 70th Combined Competitive Examination held on December 13 has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of question paper leak, which has been denied by the BPSC, though a fresh test was ordered for more than 12,000 candidates. Several aspirants have been staging protests for weeks in Patna, demanding that fresh exams be held for all the five lakh candidates, who had appeared at more than 900 centres across the state, to ensure a “level-playing field”.

Meanwhile, On January 8, the commission released the provisional answer keys along with a statement that there were no casualties in the exam. According to the official schedule, candidates are allowed to raise objections if any against the BPSC 70th CCE prelims 2024 exam, the candidates can file claims/objections till January 16. After the disposal of the claims/objections of the candidates by the committee of subject experts, the final model key will be displayed as per the prescribed procedure.