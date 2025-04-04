Mitchell Marsh, Digvesh Rathi stun Mumbai at home; MI batters produce another flopshow Lucknow Super Gianta defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. The visitors struggled heavily with the bat, being unable to chase 204 runs at the Ekana Stadium. Digvesh Rathi and Mitchell Marsh were the stars for Luknow in the match.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The hosts had a terrific start to the match, as openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram scored a half-century each to help Lucknow post 203 runs in the first innings. With that, LSG became the second team in IPL history to score over 200 runs in this stadium.

The Australia international gave a blistering start, scoring 60 runs in 31 deliveries. Markram, on the other hand, took some time to settle down and ended up scoring 53 runs off 38 balls. Hardik Pandya meanwhile was the star with the ball, clinching a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He also became the first captain in IPL history to name the record.

In the second innings, Mumbai Indians once struggled massively. Rohit Sharma missed the match due to a knee injury and in his absence, Raj Angad Bawa made it to the playing XI. Will Jacks was asked to open alongside Ryan Rickelton but the opening duo scored 5 and 10 runs respectively. Later, Naman Dhir released the pressure with some fantastic shots but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Dhir departed after playing an important knock of 46 runs off just 24 balls. However, after he departed, things changed quickly for Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma failed to keep the scoreboard ticking and that put extra pressure on the five-time champions. Nevertheless, Suryakumar ended up scoring 67 runs off 43 deliveries but Tilak struggled for the entire match, registering 25 runs off 23.

Towards the end, Hardik managed to get the job done but it wasn’t enough. Notably, Digvesh Rathi had a phenomenal for Lucknow and that arguably won the game for Lucknow. He conceded only 21 runs in his four overs, picking up one wicket and that was game-changing for the hosts.