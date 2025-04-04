Pregnant woman dies after Pune hospital denies treatment over lack of money, CM Fadnavis orders inquiry Seven months pregnant Tanisha Bhise died after Pune's leading Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital allegedly denied her treatment due to lack of money. However, the family claimed that they had deposited Rs 3 lakhs immediately, but hospital asked for Rs 20 lakhs.

A seven-months pregnant woman lost her life after she was refused treatment by Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The woman, Tanisha Bhise, died after delivering twins. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday ordered the formation of a committee under the Pune-based Joint Commissioner of Charity to inquire into a woman's death. However, the hospital has denied the allegations.

After being refused admission by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Bhise was taken to another hospital, where she died after delivering twins.

Hospital demanded Rs 20 lakh, family alleges murder

As per the statement by the deceased woman's sister-in-law, Priyanka Patil, the hospital administration told the family to deposit Rs 20 Lakhs, and they arranged Rs 3 lakh within an hour, but the billing department refused to accept the money and demanded the exact amount. Meanwhile, Tanisha's BP shot up, and she started bleeding. The family alleged murder.

Patil told ANI, "...When we reached there, they checked her BP...We were told that her condition is critical and they need to do an analysis. They told her not to eat or drink anything...They told us to deposit Rs 20 Lakhs...Her BP further shot up and she even started bleeding. We arranged Rs 3 Lakhs within an hour and rushed to the billing department and urged them to admit her...But they did not accept the money...and demanded the exact amount that was mentioned initially...Doctor told her to consume medicine that was earlier prescribed to her, to stop bleeding. But they did nothing else...We finally tried to take her to Sassoon Hospital and brought a wheelchair on our own. Nobody helped us...Check the CCTVs, they did nothing for 3 hours..."

Another relative, Akshay Patil says, "We can say that they murdered her. She was in a lot of discomfort. The doctor's licence should be cancelled and action should be taken."

CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered probe

CM Fadnavis ordered a committee to formally investigate the case. The inquiry committee will be headed by the Joint Commissioner of Charity, Pune and will comprise Deputy Secretary Yamuna Jadhav, Representative of the Deputy Head of Cell and Cell Officer, Charity Hospital Help Cell, Chief Minister's Secretariat, Sir JJ Superintendent of Hospital Group, Mumbai, if he is a member.

Maharashtra CMO issued a statement on the matter and said, "CM Devendra Fadnavis has taken serious note of the incident of a woman's death after being refused admission at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. He has ordered the formation of an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the Joint Commissioner of Charity, Pune, to investigate the incident."

Ajit Pawar assured action

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said appropriate action will be taken and the guilty will be punished. In a statement, Pawar who is the guardian minister of Pune district said, "Orders have been given to probe the incident by a committee comprising expert doctors. I have spoken to the district collector to ensure that the probe should be expedited and is conducted in a transparent and fair manner."

BJP MLC highlighted issue

BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe highlighted this issue via a video message, as the deceased woman is the wife of his personal secretary.